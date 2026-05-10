Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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TRT's avatar
TRT
17h

HMD, Ginger.

That looks like a version of an English Cream Tea.

My mother knows EVERY cream tea shop in the country. Our Mother's Day way a few weeks ago.

It also had me wondering in this day and age of equality, why there's no equivalent term like "fatherfucker"? Doesn't hit the emotional home quite as hard I guess. Mothers are very special.

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6 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
17h

Wonderful. Have a biscuit filled mom’s day!

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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