I don’t know how else to describe him but gray. His skin was just…gray. His hair, which just a year before had been black with a few silver streaks through it, was almost white.

He was wrapped in bed, tiny, sinking into the pillows.

His cheeks were hollow.

He was just a shadow of the man he once was.

We knew this was his last night on earth, and we had gathered around his bed. I hated this because I thought maybe it scared him. I listened to my sister talk to him like he was a baby, which made me sick. I heard her tell him that we were all going to be ok, and we promised to all get along again.

As if she hadn’t been the one to tear us apart.

As if she hadn’t taken every secret anyone ever told her and used them to turn our family against each other. Not only was our dad dying, but our family was dying with him.

I took my focus off of her and looked at my dad’s face, which wasn’t his face anymore, and wished that my sister was the one dying instead.

It was cold in there. Colder than the dead of winter. Colder than my sister’s soul, if she had one.

I placed my hand on his face and rubbed his forehead. His eyes slowly turned toward me. I kissed him, then went home, knowing the next time I saw him, he would be dead.

He passed away the next morning.

Just a few days earlier, he had been rocking slowly in his chair, the one he never left because he couldn’t really walk anymore. I talked to him about Elvis songs, and he got a few words out. “Yeah, I remember that one,” in a voice that wasn’t his. His once bright green eyes were dull. They just stared straight ahead. He asked for a milkshake, and I watched him not be able to swallow it.

Honestly, I’m relieved it didn’t last longer. I’m grateful his dementia didn’t go on for years. Even a year and a half of watching my Superman fade was almost too much. He became less than a shell of himself; he was like a living corpse.

But this man. You guys have probably read about him. He was truly a Greek God in his prime. Gorgeous dark skin, black hair, and expressive, mischievous green eyes. He was so strong and so funny.

He really was the best dad.

When I was a kid, he would hold me close, face to face, and talk me through my panic attacks.

He used to tell me, “Ginger, you never need to worry about anything. If you see your daddy worrying, that’s when you can worry.” I never saw him worry.

Once, he made a kite so big we couldn’t even fit it through the door to take it outside. Still worth it.

Another time, he made stilts so he could walk around on Halloween and look ten feet tall. They tore through his jeans, and he almost lost all his teeth. Again.

On a fishing trip, he accidentally hooked my brother’s head. After that, he made a rule: no one under five could go fishing with him anymore.

I remember his favorite “scary story.” I want to share it now. If even one of you remembers it and tells it to your kids once a year, you’ll help keep my dad’s memory alive.

There was a family. A mom, a dad, and two kids. One night the dad woke up and he heard something weird. He heard a haunting voice say, “If the log rolls over, all three of us will die!” (You have to say that part in a low, spooky voice) The dad searched the house. The kitchen, the living room. He couldn’t find anything. He figured it must’ve been a dream, and he went back to bed. (repeat this with the mom, and the daughter, or whatever people/order you choose) Then, the son woke up. And he heard the same thing. “If the log rolls over, all three of us will die!” He got up and searched the house. With every room, he heard it again but couldn’t figure out where it was coming from. Finally, he decided to give up and go back to bed but had to pee first. When he got to the bathroom he heard it again! This time really loudly. “IF THE LOG ROLLS OVER, ALL THREE OF US WILL DIE!!” He looked down in the toilet, and there were three ants on a log of poop, trying to balance so they wouldn’t die a horrible death in the toilet.

When we were little, we would laugh for ages over that dumb ass story. Then I grew up and I told my kids the same story.

And I know they’re gonna tell it to their kids too.

And by the way, in the end, my sister lost. The only one still left ripped apart, is her. As she should be.

Dad— you live on in all of us. You have given a huge family a lifetime of stories, laughter, and love. You did that.

I’m sorry you had to leave us so young. God, I’m sorry you didn’t see so many of your grandchildren grow up. That’s all you really cared about. But we see you in all of them. We talk about you every day.

We love you.

We miss you.

Pick’s disease is a rare type of frontotemporal dementia that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, leading to progressive changes in behavior, personality, and language. He didn’t even have time to really tell us goodbye, because as soon as we found out about it, he was already becoming a different person. It was like losing someone suddenly, but then you also have to watch their body die as well.

He was diagnosed July of 2013. He died March 22, 2015.

It’s been eleven years since I’ve heard my dad’s voice. But it’s not one you forget.

🖤— GC