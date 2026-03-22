Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Matt Schiering's avatar
Matt Schiering
1d

May your Dad continue to rest in peace, Ginger; and may you find a little more yourself, everyday✌️

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3 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
QuYahni B Joseph's avatar
QuYahni B Joseph
21h

“On a fishing trip, he accidentally hooked my brother’s head. After that, he made a rule: no one under five could go fishing with him anymore.”

With all this poignancy you still manage to mark us laugh. I don’t know what to do with you. This is beyond beautiful. Thank you for sharing this 💙💙💙

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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