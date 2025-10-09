Window Shopping
“When I said I wanted to window shop, I meant for clothes,” I said, with a huge eye roll, as I watched my boyfriend follow the tits in the tight red shirt bouncing like water balloons across the store.
“I am,” he replied. “I’m just shopping…uh, window shopping…for what’s under the clothes.”
“Oh, fuck off,” I said, refolding a pretty brown sweater and putt…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ginger’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.