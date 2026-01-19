I know you’re like, “Here comes GC with her smutty bullshit.”

And yeah, you’re right. You wouldn’t have clicked on it if you didn’t want to see the exact bullshit that I’m known for.

But also, I want to take a minute to congratulate several of you who actually have a published book (and most importantly share links).

I’ll do that shit later though.

First order of business.

It’s Monday, and we all need to get off.

Amiiiright?

There’s a general mindset that Mondays are awful, but you can change that narrative, just by being horny and having an amazing orgasm. I recommend solo, but you do you, babe.

There are going to be several surprises throughout, so please do stay with me.

Get yourself some lotion, a dildo, a butt plug, or the cucumber your wife was gonna use for that salad tonight (hell, even get the ranch out and slather it).

I hornily present to you a carefully-not-so-carefully curated list of Substack writers to read when you’re horny.

Ya Boi Tom has a way of making you swoon with his French accent- which you can totally hear when you read his writing. He’s funny in a sweet way, he’s smart, and he’s one hell of a poet. I had a totally and completely in my head rendezvous with him when we first met on Medium, and we’ve been buds ever since. There was that one warning message he sent me that said, Ginger, s'il te plaît arrête, nous ne serons jamais amants. Je suis désolé.

But once that was straightened out, we were good. Here’s something of his to read and get absolutely hard to.

This chic is quick-witted, adorable, and so talented. Her words have a way of covering you like a soft, warm blanket, one you want to stick your hands under to smack your vagina around. I once tried to slide into her DMs for a quick flirt sesh, but she was like “G, I’m not as gay as you. I’m sorry.”

And that was ok. We may never hook up, but read this, and you’ll see why I wanted to.

I’m not sure Brandon needs an explanation as to why he’s the perfect person to get off to on a Monday, but I’m gonna do it anyway. There’s just something about his raw, honest writing that turns me on, even when it’s not meant to. He’s sensitive, loving, hilarious, and he likes to cook naked. Plus, I like his earrings.

Do I have an oversized teddy bear strapped with a dildo and Brandon’s face taped to it? Maybe. After reading this, you might too.

4. Candy Downs

I know what you’re thinking! I added her because of the flowing blonde hair and adorable smile. And while those things could easily make me put my legs over my head and pound myself into the soul of my couch, that’s not the reason she’s on the list.

Candy is funny as fuck. She’s sassy, clever, and a fuckin smart ass who can toss a joke down quicker than I can, and that’s huge. Friends, most of you are with me when I say funny and smart = hot. Read this and tell me I’m wrong.

If you’re looking for actual porn for a quick release, let me direct you properly:

Oli Trollgora, Britnee Wild, Samantha McFiction, Mateo Herrero, AUSTRALIAN PSYCHO (fun pictures)

Once you’re done showing that ketchup bottle what it’s best use is, go ahead and read the rest of this.

These Substack writers have published books and are living my dream. A dream that so many of us have. As I watch this list grow, I know we’re gonna get there. Here are some of these authors, and links for their books!

Fisting myself as I make this list: