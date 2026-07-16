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Sam Mertens (he/him)'s avatar
Sam Mertens (he/him)
5d

If the coffee creamer at your favorite local restaurant isn’t ever right, there’s no need to bring a whole jug of your preferred brand from home! Put just enough in a condom and twist it closed. Pull it out and empty it into your cup when you get served.

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4 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
Steve Uppendahl's avatar
Steve Uppendahl
5d

Use them as a deterrent to getting in (or out) of a room.

This happened in high school when we had a substitute teacher for - yep, sex ed - when someone put a condom around the room's inside doorknob. When class was over, no one wanted to touch the condom to open the door.

The sub teacher - who was having a shit day - wanted us out of the classroom bad enough that she grabbed the doorknob and turned it. It wouldn't open. She ended up stretching the condom a good ten feet before it finally released its grip on the knob. (Just like one of my Magnums.)

We were all tardy to our next class due to a combination of taking so damn long to get out of the classroom and laughing so hard we could barely walk.

Good times.

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8 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
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