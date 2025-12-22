I’m so horny tonight, and I damn near had to break my pinky finger to stop myself from writing some nasty shit about banging a dude fifteen years younger than me. I’m taking the high road, or whatever.

Instead, I’m gonna talk about one of my first memories of Christmas.

Keep your dicks in your pants for tonight, friends.

“Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Right down Santa Claus Lane

He doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, he loves you just the same”

When I was about six or seven, I’d sit under the Christmas tree with a book. As a kid, I spent most of my time there from the day after Thanksgiving until my mom took the tree down after Christmas.

She always cried when she took it down.

But it wasn’t time for that yet. There were still a few weeks left before Santa would come. The Elvis Christmas cassette played on repeat, just like it does in my own home more than thirty years later. Except now it’s Spotify.

My mom was stretched out on the couch, probably reading Danielle Steel, if I had to guess. My little brother played quietly with his Matchbox cars. Dad sat in his chair, wearing his Vikings sweatshirt, just watching us. He loved when we were all together in the same room.

My dad sang along with Elvis. After the line, “He doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, he loves you just the same,” he laughed softly.

“Yeah, he does care,” he laughed. “Yeah, he does.”

He blew a hazy ring of smoke from his mouth, tapped his cigarette on the amber ashtray, and kept singing the rest of the song.

I remember thinking, what does he mean? Why would Santa care if we’re rich or poor?

I knew we weren’t rich, but I didn’t really know that we were poor. Not yet.

That memory—the moment, his laugh, the sound of his voice—has stayed with me. When I was young, I thought about it every year when that song played and wondered what it meant.

It wasn’t until I was about twelve or thirteen that I finally understood.

Damn. Christmas isn’t easy for poor parents.

It’s downright fucking devastating.

But the crazy thing is, when I think back, we didn’t seem poor at Christmas. There were always gifts. Sure, sometimes my friends got bikes or four-wheelers, but I thought that was excessive. It didn’t feel normal.

I always got the Barbie I wanted, or a book, and later, the CDs I longed for all year were under the tree. Sometimes I got perfume, an outfit, a blanket, or a cute notebook with a pen. If there were big, trending gifts each year that every kid just had to have, I didn’t know about them. Maybe my parents made sure we didn’t notice.

I never knew any different.

I remember my mom telling me years later that she always made sure we had eight to ten things each to open.

It makes me sad for them, but also proud. They must’ve felt so proud that they pulled off the magic every time, year after year. And yeah, you love gifts when you’re a kid. But what I’ve realized is that the miracle was in my parents.

The traditions. The love, the warmth. Hell, even the yellow, smoke-stained walls.

My dad would make us watch him slowly sip two cups of coffee on Christmas morning before we were allowed to open gifts. He loved to delay the surprises and make the fun last a little longer. We acted as if we hated it, but in truth, it was one of our favorite things.

We were never the family that all ripped into the gifts at the same time. We all huddled together on the floor, taking turns, just relaxing and taking our time. Later, my mom always made biscuits and gravy.

Those are the traditions I passed down to my family to honor my parents, minus the smoke-stained walls. All I can hope is that my home feels as warm for my children as theirs did for me.

Maybe I never got the latest Nike shoes, the Barbie Dream House, or a shiny new bike.

But I did get those parents.

And boy, did I win the fucking jackpot- the only kind that really matters.

I even made y’all a playlist.

Merry Christmas, bitches.

❤️—GC