Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Brandon Ellrich's avatar
Brandon Ellrich
2d

I enjoyed it. It has a good blend of humor and contemplative reflection about a serious life decision.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
Srini's avatar
Srini
2d

GIN!!!! I so love this. Cannot wait

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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