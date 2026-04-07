If you know me, you know I require ten to seventy-two hours of beauty (?) sleep a night. Which is why, when my husband flipped on the lights at three a.m. to let me know his Uber had been canceled, and I would have to take him to the airport, it took everything in my power not to launch him and his missing Uber driver to the moon.

And yes, he does have a car. But something’s wrong with it, and since he’s on the road five days a week, he hasn’t had time to fix it.

Anyway, it really wasn’t his fault, so I kept quiet and was nice when I dropped him off. But on the drive home, with empty roads, no coffee, and my usual struggle with night blindness, my mind started to wander.

Ginger, you haven’t been writing. Ginger, you aren’t really funny anymore. Should I write about sex? People are sick of that. UGH WRITE SOMETHING

Then I thought about my book, the one you all have been waiting on for over a year now. The one my doctor asks me about every time I go in, and I have to shamefully tell him it still isn’t done. The one my ex-editor recommended I change quite a bit just last week.

And then I was reminded of my new book. The one that’s completely done and mostly edited. The one that’s kinda cute and funny and dorky and hallmark-y.

And I thought, fuck it.

Imma share a chapter with you sluts.

So, here goes.

Be real with me.

If you don’t like it let me know, and I’m just gonna soak my computer in jizz and choke on a dick or seven. But at least I’ll know I need to stick to short stories and sassy humor.

The book doesn’t have a name yet, but I’m excited to introduce a character who’s been dancing around in my head for about three years, like a tiny little ballerina.

Lizzie Wilson.

Enjoy!

Chapter One

Lizzie Wilson did not believe in signs from the universe, or whatever.

Which is why she was standing in the middle of downtown Cincinnati, staring up at a Gothic cathedral like it had personally RSVP’d to her emotional breakdown.

The late-afternoon sun caught the stone front of the Cathedral, making it glow in that aggressively holy way that suggested stained glass, incense, and at least three opinions on moral purity. The twin spires stabbed at the sky. The giant rose window stared down at her like a judgmental kaleidoscope.

In six months, she would be walking through those doors in a giant, frilly, white fucking dress, even though black would’ve been her preference. But that would risk Aunt Myrtle worrying about her eternal soul, and she couldn’t have that.

In six months, she would be someone’s wife.

In six months, she would absolutely not be Googling “how to write anonymous erotica without your in-laws finding out.”

Probably.

She shifted her weight and adjusted the strap of her tote bag, which contained:

A half-eaten chocolate croissant. A notebook labeled “Recipe Ideas” in case she died unexpectedly and someone found it. A draft of Chapter Twelve of her latest novella, in which a brooding vineyard owner with a huge penis and a pastry chef with giant tits make deeply questionable decisions involving flour and a rolling pin.

It was a well-rounded bag of shit.

Downtown Cincinnati buzzed around her. Cars sped by, horns blared, and someone argued loudly about Bengals draft picks. The city felt alive in that Midwestern way that never brags. Someone tripped on a sidewalk crack and spilled coffee all over his pressed pants.

She laughed. Hard.

And then she exhaled slowly.

“Okay,” she whispered to the cathedral. “Don’t be fucking weird.”

The cathedral did not respond, which she found passive aggressive.

She wasn’t unhappy. That was the thing. Unhappy was dramatic. Unhappy was red wine voicemail confessions and moving to a studio apartment with exposed brick and a suspicious radiator. She wasn’t that.

She was… buoyant-adjacent.

Ethan had proposed in Eden Park at sunset. There had been a violinist. A real one. Lizzie had cried. Strangers had clapped. A dog barked in what she chose to interpret as approval.

Ethan was stable. Kind. A financial analyst who alphabetized his spice rack for pleasure. He loved her. He fucked her slowly and efficiently. He brought her coffee in bed.

He even made it in a French press and let it steep for seven full minutes.

It was good, even for a coffee snob like Lizzie.

She worked at one of the most expensive coffee shops in the city, where drinks had tasting notes like “elderflower memory” and “ethically ambitious caramel.” By day, she guided executives through ordering, and corrected mother fuckers who said “expresso” with the gentleness of a woman who knew violence but chose mercy.

By night, she wrote extremely detailed scenes involving tension, longing, and the strategic removal of cufflinks.

Ok, and choking.

The duality felt poetic.

She looked up again at the cathedral.

The building was beautiful. The kind of structure that implied permanence. Its stone had been standing since the 1840s, surviving wars, depressions, questionable fashion trends, and the invention of low-rise jeans. God, Christina Aguilera was so hot back in the day.

Anyway.

Lizzie, meanwhile, could not commit to a throw pillow.

She imagined herself walking down the aisle. Organ music playing that creepy God-awful wedding song. Her mother dabbing her eyes with a handkerchief, which she definitely bought specifically for public crying. Ethan waiting at the altar, smiling that soft, dependable smile.

She tried to picture the moment after.

Not the kiss. Not the reception.

The Tuesday three years from now. The one with joint tax returns and conversations about mortgage rates. The one where she would be sitting at a kitchen island, laptop open, writing about strangers doing unspeakably creative things in a Parisian hotel while her husband compared health insurance deductibles.

Her chest tightened.

There was a version of her life that felt curated.

And another that felt combustible.

A breeze whipped down the street, lifting her hair and nearly stealing the croissant from her tote. She grabbed it in time, because losing a croissant right now would be enough to make her lose her mind and choke herself with a leather strap rather than wait and write it into a story later.

“Six months,” she whispered.

Six months to become a wife.

Six months to decide if the woman who wrote under a pseudonym, who understood desire like a second language, could coexist with the woman who would stand in this cathedral and promise forever.

She wasn’t afraid of marriage.

She was afraid of becoming a blur of herself.

Lizzie Wilson thrived in the margins. In footnotes. In scenes that weren’t supposed to be funny but somehow were. She liked her life slightly off-center.

Marriage was just the next step in aligning herself with her mother and becoming more like her. More like her parents had expected her to be.

A church bell rang the hour, low and resonant, rolling through the city like a reminder that time did not care about her internal monologue.

She straightened.

“Okay,” she said to herself this time. “You are not having a spiral in broad daylight.”

A businessman brushed past her, giving her a quick, polite smile that said, you look like you’re contemplating something expensive.

She smiled back, because she was.

Her phone buzzed in her pocket.

Ethan: Dinner tonight? I’ll make that pasta you like.

Of course he would. He always appeared right when her thoughts drifted into dangerous territory. Always so goddamned solid.

She typed back: Only if you let me salt the water properly this time.

Three dots appeared immediately.

She looked back up at the cathedral one last time.

It didn’t look ominous anymore. Just old, steady, and waiting for her and that giant dress.

Maybe that was what scared her.

Not that she didn’t want it.

But that she might want it and something else. Something bigger. Wilder. Slightly indecent.

Lizzie adjusted her tote bag and started walking, heels clicking against the pavement, her heart beating faster than normal.

Six months was a long time.

Plenty of time to make sure she was choosing the life she actually wanted.

Plenty of time to ruin everything.

She smiled.

After all, she thought, if there was one thing she was exceptionally good at, it was writing complicated endings.

❤️— GC