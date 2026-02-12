Remember the Babysitters Club book series? We all read them when we were kids. There was the artsy chic, the sporty one, the bookworm, and the hot surfer girl from California.

And let’s face it. We all wanted to be the surfer girl or the artsy chic.

I was the bookworm, if you didn’t already guess it.

They were so fuckin’ sweet. They genuinely loved all the little brats they had to babysit and even brought them gifts like marshmallows and chocolate, and stickers and popsicle sticks for crafts. Gross.

Perfect little brown nosers.

Who am I kidding, I did the same shit.

But times have changed and it’s time to get real and fuck that shit up just a little.

Imagine if The Babysitters Club was a thing today.

Young adults don’t give a flying hell about anything except their phones, easy money, and rim jobs.

If someone were to rewrite the series, I think it would be a bit like this:

Savannah shows up 22 minutes late to take care of little Suzie. As soon as Suzie’s slut mom is out the door, Savannah texts her friend Caroline.

She literally had the tiniest hoochie shorts on. I swear I could see her tampon string hanging out. She’s like THIRTY-FOUR. Nobody wants to bang twattage that old. EW.

Caroline is down the road, aggressively chewing gum and babysitting those twin boys who always spit loogies in her hair. She bends down to pick up a puzzle and the condom in her pocket falls out. Thank Christ Mommy Dearest didn’t see it because she’ll be using that with Johnny and Timmy’s dad later tonight.

She sends a text back to Savannah.

You’re just jealous Mr. Swanson won’t be nailing you in the face with his giant ballbag in a few hours.

Meanwhile down the road, the averagest (it’s a word if I say it is) babysitter in the group, David, is sitting his 8 and 9-year-old charges down to watch the new horror film, The Troll Man Cometh. He’s heard the best part is when the troll is banging a werewolf in the campground bathroom and shoots his jizz down the urinal drain. (remind me to watch this)

Rethinking this scene, he sends a group text to both Caroline and Savannah.

Do you think the jizz scene is too graphic for the kids?

Caroline never responds because she’s partaking in unspeakable things, literally unspeakable because there are balls down her throat. But Savannah responds within seconds.

Who cares? It’s their bitch mom’s birthday today. She’s in the back of a car spread eagle in front of their dad getting her birthday cupcake eaten. She won’t give a damn what they’re watching.

Then all the babysitters get on their phones and sext each other, and all the parents can’t be bothered enough to care when they get home. They pay them 40 bucks an hour and yell:

“SEE YOU TOMORROW, RIGHT?”

Because they hate their kids more than the babysitters do.

The end.

Don’t start with your shit. It’s satire, you fuckin’ dicks.

I loved that damn book series.

I almost feel bad writing this, but we did it to ourselves.

❤️—GC

