I’m in my travel era, and fuck, it’s a good one.

I’m gonna have so much shit to write about this summer, you guys are gonna have GC articles curling around your dicks like that blonde hair from your wife that follows you no matter where you go.

Or would you rather I do my norm and just shove my travel articles squarely up your ass?

Whichever way we do it, I hope you enjoy.

I don’t even know where to start, so I’m gonna land on the place that looked the dopest of all, where you can get a glizzy or a raw dog (quick aside for those who don’t speak teenagers of the internet, a glizzy is a hot dog and a raw dog is, well, a hot dog without a bun…although it wasn’t exactly the kind of raw dog I was looking for).

It was right in the heart of Put-In-Bay, so it seems perfect for my first story about my trip to the island.

Please come sit with me at The Roundhouse Bar.

The first thing I noticed as I entered the bar was the super old-style bar tables. It’s a look that I love, for whatever reason. It reminded me of sixties music and Patrick Swayze. It wasn’t busy yet; the sticky floors and laughter would come about an hour later.

I ordered a Tito’s and Sprite and sat down with my tour guide (loosely named), who was drinking a Hoor’s light.

The second thing I noticed was that it reminded me of the game we played in kindergarten where everyone throws the canopy thing up, holds onto the edges, and runs through it to the other side. That was the shittiest explanation, but I haven’t had any coffee yet, and I don’t know how else to describe it.

This! ! It was fun unless you had feet that turned in and you couldn’t run.

So anyway, that’s what it made me think of, and I was immediately intrigued and overcome with the painful nostalgia of being a pigeon-toed brat and a slow runner.

I looked around for a few minutes, watched the band set up (a band at noon?! fuck outta here), showed half a tit for good measure, and asked, “So tell me about the history of this place.”

My tour guide looked at me and said, “Ya know, I can’t really recall.”

And we laughed, drank two more, and asked a few locals for some details. There was an older guy twirling around in his chair with the energy of a seven-year-old, and he told us the bar was haunted by someone who had fallen asleep underneath a table back in 1934 and never woke up. We couldn’t find any historical evidence to back up this story. I still give him mad props for keeping us entertained and half believing him.

The Roundhouse Bar first opened as the Columbia Restaurant in June 1873, the year your mom was born. The restaurant served food and drinks, including beer, wine, ice cream, and cottage cheese. An odd mix, if you ask me, but pretty interesting.

In 1888, the bar’s name was changed to The Roundhouse, but nobody really knows why. I like to think the owner could do a mad roundhouse kick, and perhaps that’s how they got rid of some of their rowdiest patrons.

As things tend to do, the bar continued to grow and change. The McCann family purchased the Round House in the early 1950’s and painted it the now-famous red color. Almost all of the bar is still the original wood, except for the interior floor and the front porch. The plastered walls have beautiful murals that I stared at for quite some time, while my tour guide stared at the girls butts and listened to the band play George Strait.

Recently, a back bar, an outside patio, and a retail shop have been added to this historic beauty. The outside patio is very cool, and while I could do without the retail shop, don’t we always have to get a t-shirt, mug, or magnet to show the places we’ve been?

FUCK I didn’t get a t-shirt, or a mug, or a goddamn magnet.

I have a feeling if you go to The Roundhouse, you’re gonna love the beer, the neon whiskey sign that has been there forever, the music, the company, and goddamnit, get yourself a glizzy while you’re there. It’s worth it. If you aren’t a fan of the glizzy, they also have killer fuckin french fries and a chicken place outside where they were serving what looked like whole momma chickens on a stick. Eyes and all.

The chicken eyes are a lie, but you can trust me on the French fries because I am a fry connoisseur.

Is there a sex position called the roundhouse? Let me know in the comments.

Have you been to this bar? If so, also let me know!

Huuuuuuge thank you to Matthew Schultz for being an amazing tour guide and companion for this trip.

Love you guys!

❤️—GC

Will also be published on LastCallwithGC