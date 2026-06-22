Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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D Watts's avatar
D Watts
5d

Was there a very long time ago on a visit home to Indiana from college.

That bar, and Put-In-Bay in general, is everything you described and more. Such a fun place to visit.

And Matt might be a shitty tour guide but he can hold his own with the glizzy. 🥳❤️

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)'s avatar
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)
5d

If there is a sex position called the Roundhouse, I would imagine some mention of Chuck Norris would be part of it.

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3 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
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