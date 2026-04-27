The Kiss of the Sun, Finally
Poetry month and shit
My wonderful friend Luca reminded me yesterday that it’s poetry month, and here we are at the end of the month, having failed it.
So, like I normally do, I wrote this in my sleep waking multiple times to revise, promising to get out of bed and get it on paper but falling asleep before my feet touched the floor.
And then I woke up at five in the motha fuckin a.m. to finish it.
Although I’ll never be a poet, happy poetry month to all of you who are so fuckin’ good at it.
She stepped into the sunlight
like it might burn her
or kiss her
she couldn’t tell which.
It had been years
or so it felt
the black and gray she wore
like a second skin
ripped back
loosening its grip
now she was adorned in orange, gold, and purple.
Even the rain
that used to cling to her soul
like a lover who wouldn’t leave
turned to sunlight
glittering in the heat.
She went further
And further
Bare feet sinking into the earth,
soft, wet,
down, down, down
like the ground wanted her too.
She exhaled and reached
into the arms of the sky
There, she felt them.
Her friends
Her father
The ghosts she carried in her hips,
her lost children
like echoes in her blood
hearts that never got to beat outside the womb.
It wasn’t a gentle break
but more of a flood
and her mouth curved
unfamiliar
a smile that tasted like first hunger.
She moved then
just a little sway
a pulse
a body remembering it belonged to itself.
Because she knew
growth isn’t gentle
it needs the sun
hot against the skin
to thrive.
And it needs the rain
glistening and steady
to nurture.
Until something buried
begins to rise.
❤️🔥 — GC
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Holy shit. That is damn good, G. Beautifully written - and relatable. Not an easy combination.
I always feel better in the sun. That's why I love summer.