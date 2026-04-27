My wonderful friend Luca reminded me yesterday that it’s poetry month, and here we are at the end of the month, having failed it.

So, like I normally do, I wrote this in my sleep waking multiple times to revise, promising to get out of bed and get it on paper but falling asleep before my feet touched the floor.

And then I woke up at five in the motha fuckin a.m. to finish it.

Although I’ll never be a poet, happy poetry month to all of you who are so fuckin’ good at it.

She stepped into the sunlight

like it might burn her

or kiss her

she couldn’t tell which.

It had been years

or so it felt

the black and gray she wore

like a second skin

ripped back

loosening its grip

now she was adorned in orange, gold, and purple.

Even the rain

that used to cling to her soul

like a lover who wouldn’t leave

turned to sunlight

glittering in the heat.

She went further

And further

Bare feet sinking into the earth,

soft, wet,

down, down, down

like the ground wanted her too.

She exhaled and reached

into the arms of the sky

There, she felt them.

Her friends

Her father

The ghosts she carried in her hips,

her lost children

like echoes in her blood

hearts that never got to beat outside the womb.

It wasn’t a gentle break

but more of a flood

and her mouth curved

unfamiliar

a smile that tasted like first hunger.

She moved then

just a little sway

a pulse

a body remembering it belonged to itself.

Because she knew

growth isn’t gentle

it needs the sun

hot against the skin

to thrive.

And it needs the rain

glistening and steady

to nurture.

Until something buried

begins to rise.

❤️🔥 — GC