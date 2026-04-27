Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Steve Uppendahl's avatar
Steve Uppendahl
4d

Holy shit. That is damn good, G. Beautifully written - and relatable. Not an easy combination.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
Brandon Ellrich's avatar
Brandon Ellrich
4d

I always feel better in the sun. That's why I love summer.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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