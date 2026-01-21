I was twenty years old. My pregnant belly was the tiniest bump, but I wanted it to be big; I wanted my stomach to stretch and scream to the world, “I’m growing a human!” But really, I just looked like I had a beer belly.

I drove to my mom’s house, with Shakira playing in my burnt orange sports car, which totally sounds cool, but it was old and cheap, with no AC and broken windshield wipers, certainly not fancy next to my husband’s brand-new lifted truck. Mine would be the car to drive the new baby to appointments, the store, and eventually the park.

I naively played Shakira’s Spanish CDs because I wanted my baby to be bilingual. I visited my mom almost every day, but that day I didn’t feel well. I told her my back hurt a bit, and I just felt off. It was a mild May day, the kind where you can smell the blooming flowers, and it feels like summer is on its way. So, we took a long walk, maybe an hour and a half. I remember walking up the hill in her neighborhood, wearing my baby blue Nike sweatshirt, and feeling a little pain in my stomach. It had to be Braxton Hicks, since my baby wasn’t due until July 3rd.

That night, I woke up to massive pains. My husband rushed me to the hospital, and I realized I’d likely been in labor all day. It was too early! But I was 7 centimeters dilated, my baby was breech, and she was also in distress, so my plans went quickly from natural birth to c-section. They didn’t place her on my chest; it was more of a run-by look. But she was tiny, barely over four pounds, with huge blue eyes and a perfectly round head with a few wisps of blonde hair.

You see births all the time. The moms are either teary-eyed or starry-eyed, sometimes with tears running down their faces as they give birth.

And here was this amazing thing I had made, I had grown in my body, and I didn’t cry.

Almost exactly two years later, I was scheduled for my second C-section. By then, I’d been through it all: sleepless nights, colic, and those milestone pictures that are meant to be beautiful, but the baby just screams for hours and throws up on you. You could tell I was pregnant this time, but just barely.

I had learned that watching Baby Einstein doesn’t make your baby as smart as you hope. We had moved on to Dora for Spanish lessons. I bought the latest motherhood books and started teaching myself to cook. Really cook.

I was better. I knew more. I was healthier, and this time my baby made it to full term. That felt like a huge accomplishment.

My c-section was scheduled for Good Friday, and I went in excited, sure that this time I would feel the emotions I was supposed to. The first time, I had just been in shock.

This time, they held my baby boy over my face a little longer and even let me touch him. He had the same big blue eyes and wispy blonde hair, but he was almost three pounds heavier. He was beautiful.

I didn’t cry. I couldn’t make myself shed a single tear.

A few years later, at the ripe old age of twenty-six, I had my beautiful blonde daughter and my adorable toddler son, who loved to cause a ruckus throughout my home. She loved horses, and he loved cars. I was pregnant again. By then, they had a stepdad, and a lot had changed for them. For us. We were so excited for the new baby.

I was sick for most of this pregnancy and was supposed to be on bed rest, but I was never actually on bed rest. I set up a makeshift nursery in my bedroom and bought baby clothes. I finally had a nice, working car. For the third time, my belly looked like a mini basketball, and if I wore a sweatshirt, no one could tell I was pregnant. I hated that.

My baby was due in late March. In late January, during a snowstorm, I got into an argument with my husband. He said I needed to keep up with laundry and cook better, and that the doctor couldn’t expect me to be on bed rest with two kids. He was playing Farmville on Facebook while he yelled at me.

I went to bed. About two hours later, I woke up thinking I had pissed myself. Then I felt sharp contractions and realized my water had broken—I was in labor. I screamed for my husband while trying to pack a bag and do the math in my head. Was my baby too early? Would she survive? She was only about thirty weeks.

My dad picked up my kids and left my mom with us, and we rushed to the hospital as fast as we could in a fucking blizzard. As I was being prepped for my second emergency C-section, I kept asking if my baby would be okay. Then suddenly, there she was—just over three pounds. Again, I only got a quick look at her, no touching. She was a tiny version of her siblings, with the same big blue eyes, round head, and wispy blonde hair.

I cried when they told me she would have to stay in the NICU for several weeks. I cried when my husband made up the couch bed in my hospital room and set up his Xbox.

But I didn’t cry when they pulled her out of my body and showed her to me. Not a single tear. I just looked at her.

I swear to Mother Mary, it was just a few months, and there I was again. I had a tiny baby girl, a mean-ass four-year-old boy, and a stoic 6-year-old princess, and I was pregnant with my fourth. I wanted this. I actually wanted ten kids, but with the complex pregnancies and c-sections, four was going to be the last one.

This time, I was huge and healthy. I wish I had photos from this pregnancy, because for the first time, I glowed. I loved it. I had pregnancy boobs, plus I was still breastfeeding my youngest, so the girls were massive. For several months, I actually breastfed my last two at the same time.

You’ve heard me say it before. I had one kid in my arms, one wrapped around my feet, and one playing nearby while I stirred food on the stove. We played games, went on walks, and watched SpongeBob, and somehow I managed all of this mostly on my own. Those memories take up a big, happy part of my mind.

This was another full-term pregnancy with a scheduled C-section. Everything went smoothly, and my baby boy was placed on my chest for a moment. He was so different from my other children. He was chunky, with big cheeks like a little chipmunk. He had dark eyes, lots of dark hair, dark skin—everything about him was dark. He was beautiful.

I still didn’t cry.

I’ve spent my whole life wondering why. I feel like my body robbed me of that moment four times. I have to believe that, because the only other answer I can think of is that something is wrong with me.

I’ve been a mother for almost twenty-three years.

I’ve cried, mostly in private, about their struggles more times than I can count.

I wept when my son played his last high school football game, when I took my oldest to college, and when they were little and got hurt falling off their bikes.

Heartbreaks.

Losing friends.

Endings, beginnings, accomplishments, and failures.

The times when there was nothing I could do for my panic-stricken child but hold her and tell her it was going to be ok.

Wrestling tournaments. Cheer competitions. I even cry at choir concerts for fucks sake.

And we’ve also laughed. My God, have we laughed.

These four are my whole world.

But my very first glance at them, the first time I laid eyes on these beautiful, unique humans immediately after they were cut out of my body, I felt almost nothing.

I still can’t figure out why, in those precious moments, I couldn’t cry.

Left to right, top to bottom:

Brooklyn- 22, Hunter- 20, Chloe- 18 in a few days, Elijah- 16

Momma might be in her feels about the baby girl turning eighteen next Monday!

I love you fuckers.

Thanks for reading.

-GC