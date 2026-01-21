Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Watts's avatar
D Watts
1d

You’ve clearly been through a lot more than I ever could have understood at 18 when we first “met”, but I know you’re a wonderful mother because you are passionate about everything and passion doesn’t lie.

4 kids is nuts, but what an amazing life it must be. I’m happy you feel it now, and things are much better for you. You deserve the good stuff, as do your kids. Ty, GC. 🙏❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
Steve Uppendahl's avatar
Steve Uppendahl
1d

Four kids = crazy life = crazy feels = constant self-analysis/criticisms = normal as fuck.

BTW, setting up an X-Box in the hospital for himself is fucking pathetic. Expecting his wife to do more shit while he's playing games is even more so. (Expecting you to do more, no matter what he was doing, is bullshit. Grrrrrr. I swear to Christ, if any of my girls end up with a dude like that, he is going to fucking hate me.)

Damn, four C-sections is crazy. My wife had four vaginal births. Also crazy.

Women are amazing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ginger Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture