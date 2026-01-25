It was January 26th, 1978, the year Rod Stewart released “You’re in my Heart.” I fucking love Rod Stewart. That was also the year Indianapolis got hit by the worst storm in years, leaving many of us without food, power, or our sanity.

I peered out the window of our second-story apartment, wildly searching for my idiotic husband.

Fifteen inches of snow had just fallen—the biggest storm I’d ever seen—but we were out of cigarettes, so my husband walked to the Village Pantry to get some. I want to say I was mad that he decided to head out into Winter Wonderland 1978, but honestly, part of me felt a bit relieved. I didn’t know how long we’d be stuck inside, and my nerves were already shot.

But after forty-five minutes, I started to worry. It was only a two-minute walk to the store. I began biting my nails as I listened to my kids, ages 6 and 8, playing quietly in the living room while I paced the small kitchen. Did he slip on the ice and crack his skull open? Did he fall into a ditch and get buried in the snow?

It was hard to see anything through those blasted windows because everything outside was just bright white. It was harsh and quiet, a blanket covering the whole city as far as I could see. I shivered and wrapped my arms around myself.

Finally, after more than an hour, I saw a large figure making its way toward our apartment, clearly underdressed for the weather. When he finally stumbled through the door, tiredly stomping his worn shoes and taking off his light jacket, I ran to him.

Not to grab the cigarettes, if that’s what you’re thinking.

“Roger,” I hissed. “Where the hell have you been?! I thought you were dead!”

“Goddamnit, Janice,” he said through chattering teeth. “I got lost in the sonofabitchin’ snowdrifts. I couldn’t see a damn thing! Can ya let me in the goddamned door before you start on me? And light me a cigarette right quick before I start yelling too.”

And then I looked at him, really looked. His eyebrows were frozen. His beard had icicles hanging from it. My son walked in to see what all the commotion was about. “Daddy! You’re frozen,” he screamed, and I saw tears welling up in his little eyes. I had to step in quickly. “Daddy isn’t frozen, he’s just a goddamn idiot, he just took a long walk in the snow, and now he’s very cold.”

Then both kids started yelling, “I wanna play in the snow, I wanna play in the snow!” I sent them back to play with their toys, promising they could go out once the snow melted a bit. I grabbed a cigarette and helped my husband warm up. For a moment, I worried he might not make it. I even had a quick, ridiculous thought about not being the envy of the neighborhood wives if he died, and then I laughed at how silly that was.

Of course, some of this is a little blurry now that I’m in my seventies, but I can still clearly remember the sight of my husband, nearly frozen to death, with icicles hanging from his face.

The next few days were slow and quiet. No school, no work. But it wasn’t boring—not with Roger around. He made up games for the kids that kept them busy for hours. One was called “Planets.” He had me cut out construction paper planets and put them around the apartment so the kids could pretend to be astronauts and zoom from planet to planet.

We played marbles and jacks and watched Mork and Mindy on our tiny black-and-white TV. It was about the size of one of those iPad minis, from what I can recall.

I was a nervous wreck the whole time, waiting for the power to go out or someone to freeze to death walking to the mailbox.

No vehicles were allowed on the roads for three days, but as soon as that changed, I told Roger we needed to get some food. We were out of everything. I had just used the last of the bread, and all that was left in the pantry were a few cans of beans and some other vegetables.

I knew my mom, brother, and sister, who all lived nearby, would also need groceries. The real question was whether anyone’s shitty ass old car would even start. Most days it was a gamble, and with the weather, it seemed even less likely that any of our cars would make it down the road.

We were lucky that Roger’s brother had just given us a car, and it started right up. He picked up my dad, my brother, and my brother-in-law, and together they went out to get whatever food they could find, lists in hand, leaving the women at home to stay safe and warm.

When my husband came home with off-brand cola, I knew that was better for our budget, but if there was one thing I needed the real version of, it was Coke. As I went through the measly bags, there was no bread, no milk…no cheese. But there was a package of chicken hot dogs. “Janice, I did the goddamned best I could do. They didn’t have nuthin’ left in the place.”

I sighed and called my sister to see if her kids had to eat chicken hot dogs all week too. She laughed and said, “Worse, they got spam.” That’s when I realized I was actually pretty lucky, chicken hot dogs and all. Maybe I could cut them up and mix them with corn.

Truth be told, I don’t really remember whether the power ever went out or whether the kids complained about being bored or about eating hot dogs for three days. We checked on our families using landlines. There were no video games, no streaming shows, no cell phones, iPads, or computers.

We just had made-up games and scraps of food while we waited for the world to start again.

And love. I’ll never forget the love that was warm enough to fill that chilly old apartment.

When the snow finally settled, and I felt safe letting my kids outside, we built the biggest snowman I’d ever seen. Afterwards, I made popcorn and prayed I’d never have to see another chicken fuckin’ hot dog again.

Author’s note:

I wasn’t alive for the blizzard of 78, but while scrolling through some stories about it yesterday, I realized my mom was.

I texted her and asked her to tell me some things she remembered from it, and then tried to put myself in her shoes and write it from her point of view, of course, with a few of my um…artistic liberties.

