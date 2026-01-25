Ginger’s Substack

John Hammond
13h

That's a memorable story. About 10 years before that, Susan and I were on the Brandeis campus where students had created a reclining nude out of the snow. By the spring all the snow was gone except for that ice nude.

1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
Luca
9h

I wasn’t alive then, but I’ve heard some pretty wild stories about it. In Rhode Island it was cataclysmic. Three feet of snow dropped with little to no warning, stranding and trapping rush hour commuters in their cars. The national guard had to provide emergency supply airlifts to the colleges to keep the trapped students fed. Hospitals too. I asked my mom about it and she was like… meh. lol

1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
29 more comments...

