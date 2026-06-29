Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Mark Hayes's avatar
Mark Hayes
4d

Real dart or those soft-tipped abominations?

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4 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)'s avatar
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)
2d

Did you confirm that the food was shit, or just get loaded on White Claws?

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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