I’m back. The flickering neon sign outside buzzes dimly against the cool night air, and I use that faint glow to make sure I don’t trip on the cracked sidewalk under my feet. The sound of small-town chatter welcomes me back into the fold of this dusty little town.

And I know you’re laughing, thinking, yeah right, you never left that shithole town.

I get it. I laughed too. I laughed while packing my bags, I laughed as I got in my car, I laughed all the way to the goddamn Rhode Island state line.

But I left.

At some point, you get sick of your husband of fifteen years fucking every nurse, assistant, or whatever he passes on the side of the road. Sick of the different perfume smells every time he walked in the door from a trip. I wasn’t even sick of it, really, just fuckin’ tired. It’s a hassle. You know what I mean?

So, I left the only place I’d ever called home, at the age of older than I wanted to be, but maybe still hot enough to live a little.

But shit happens, and nobody told me Rhode Island was so expensive. The few savings I had vanished quicker than I imagined, leaving me with maxed-out credit cards and constant anxiety. So, I’m back, less than two years later, and still not a famous author. Not even a semi-famous author.

I’m gonna be though, I know I am, I just have to work on my book in between my two shitty part-time jobs, and also maybe stop drinking so much.

Speaking of drinking, the first place I chose to visit after I got settled into my apartment was this dimly lit fuckin’ bar, where the soft hum of a jukebox plays tunes lost to time, creating a nostalgic yet melancholic vibe. I used to love this place.

“Settled” meaning I threw the moving boxes into the general area where I would unpack them sometime in the next month, then put on my long, flowy skirt with my new-to-me leather jacket. I yelled fuck it, threw up a peace sign to absolutely nobody, and walked out the door.

So, here I am perched in my chair, sipping on a vodka, tonic, lime, handed to me by the cute blonde waitress with tiny nipples poking out of her shirt. Maybeee….

No. I’m not gonna start this shit again. I have to keep myself in line to get this book done, and random fucks are not the way to stay focused.

I close my eyes briefly, taking a deep breath. With a half-shake of my head and a mental kick to the clit, I push the distraction aside, focusing my gaze back on the notebook in front of me.

Scribble scribble, bullshit, this and that, why can’t I fuckin write, etc.

I look up, pen in my mouth, and fuuuuck. In that moment, two urges grip me: the instinct to vanish before he notices me, and the undeniable draw to engage with someone I definitely should not be engaging with.

fuck fuck fuck no

It’s him.

Why the fuck is he still here, two years later?

I drop my head quickly, hoping he didn’t see me, visions of our night in the women’s bathroom dancing across the inside of my skull like excited little evil trolls.

“Hey, you.”

Piss.

I look up, because I have to.

My god, he looks different. The same, sure, but different. Older. His hair is longer. There’s a glint in his eyes, one that reminds me so much of Milo Ventimiglia, but with an edge that’s uniquely his.

He flashes that smile, and yep. I remember those perfect white teeth.

“Hey…” I stutter. I can’t think of a damn thing to say.

He casually makes me another vodka tonic even though I’ve barely touched the first one and slides it over to me. When I catch sight of the veins in his arms, a pulse of heat jolts through me, sharp and fiery.

He leans over the bar and says, “Where’d you go? I was starting to think you hated me.”

I can’t help but laugh, my big obnoxious laugh, and then I wave my hands like it’s no big deal that I ran away from the world for nearly seven hundred and thirty days.

“Ah, I thought new scenery would make me famous. But here I am, still dying inside, and very unfamous.”

I peer into his dark eyes and change the subject. I’ve always been good at that, since I don’t like the focus on me unless I’m in bed, on top. Ya girl is a classy lady and all that.

I ask the only thing I can think of to ask. “Why the fuck are you still here? Shouldn’t you be modeling, or acting, or something?”

I don’t mean to, but I look him up and down twice because fuck.

He smirks and doesn’t really offer me an answer besides, “I like it here.”

He taps the bar, points to my drink and says, “This one is on me,” and walks away.

The fuck am I supposed to do now? The bartender grew up, got sassy, and somehow got hotter. Am I remembering our past encounter incorrectly? The hastiness in the bathroom, the hesitation on his part? I am a writer. Maybe I made the whole thing up. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised.

Either way, I can’t write in this condition. I can’t jot down cute little notes about romcom bullshit and meet cutes and flower deliveries. Because all I can think about is the bartender’s special, but in a different type of liquid form.

I always do this.

Fuck it. I let my eyes glaze a little, I play some songs on whatever fuckin app you do that with now, I drink some more, all brought to me by the blonde waitress, and I try to jot down some not horny sentences. Surely I’ll be able to pull something out of these tomorrow when my head is clearer.

I gotta get out of this place.

I reach over to grab my last sip of the delicious lime infused drink, when my Milo look alike saunters over. He slips me a piece of paper and flashes me that goddamned smile that makes me drench the bar chair. “This is my address. Be there at 11:30. Wear a long coat and boots, nothing under it. Pick a belt and bring that too. If you don’t have one, buy one. And be ready to get on your fuckin’ knees immediately.”

My jaw drops. My fucking god. His eyes are burning into my soul, and I suddenly know this man is going to break me.

I snatch the piece of paper before he can take it away, because he’s in complete control of every move I make and everything that happens right now.

“Yes, sir,” I say, and I give him my best smirk.

“Good girl,” he says, and I almost die.

11:30 cannot come soon enough.

I have a feeling I’m gonna learn a few things tonight.

This move back home may be the inspiration I needed for my book after all.

Because it’s the day after hump day, and I did not get humped yesterday.

😁❤️—GC