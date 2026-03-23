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Sturg and GC reveal deep, dark secrets
A recording from Ginger Cook (GC)'s live video
Mar 23, 2026
Lag and Gag Pod
GC and Laggy (with guests) talk about everything from writing to movies to hot people. Join us for a wild rideGC and Laggy (with guests) talk about everything from writing to movies to hot people. Join us for a wild ride
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