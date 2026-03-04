Soul Shift
I’ve never seen you cry
I’ve seen your passion
I’ve seen the face
and my god
it’s a beautiful face
but I’ve never seen you cry
I want to
no, I need to
not for your pain
but for your honesty
because crying happens
when you stop hiding
I like to picture it happening slowly
not a break but a melt
your body already warm
already undone
your breathing uneven
my mouth still close to yours
my hands learning the quiet places
the ones that don’t ask to be touched
but ache when they are
I want to feel the moment you stop trying to stop
the moment your eyes change
not desire anymore
but relief now
when your eyes darken and your mouth moves
almost a smirk
and you realize you don’t have to be composed
to be wanted
to be mine
if you cried
I wouldn’t wipe it away
I’d kiss you softly, slowly
I’d give it all the time in the world
I’d let your tears mix with heat and breath and love
let your forehead rest against mine
our bodies stay tangled
I want to hold you while you unravel
unleash
I want your rapture
the kind that makes you moan and call out
fuck
but I also want the kind that leaves you exposed
trusting me with the parts of you
no one else gets to touch anymore
I don’t just want your body
I want your heart
I want you to let yourself be seen
that’s the cry I want
the one that says
I’m safe here
You are.
I don’t know guys, I watched The Office high last night and Jim made me feel something.
❤️⚡—GC
Aww, that's sweet. I get that, especially when it's a character who doesn't normally show those types of emotions.
Damn, G.
This was fantastic. 🔥🔥