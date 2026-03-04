I’ve never seen you cry

I’ve seen your passion

I’ve seen the face

and my god

it’s a beautiful face

but I’ve never seen you cry

I want to

no, I need to

not for your pain

but for your honesty

because crying happens

when you stop hiding

I like to picture it happening slowly

not a break but a melt

your body already warm

already undone

your breathing uneven

my mouth still close to yours

my hands learning the quiet places

the ones that don’t ask to be touched

but ache when they are

I want to feel the moment you stop trying to stop

the moment your eyes change

not desire anymore

but relief now

when your eyes darken and your mouth moves

almost a smirk

and you realize you don’t have to be composed

to be wanted

to be mine

if you cried

I wouldn’t wipe it away

I’d kiss you softly, slowly

I’d give it all the time in the world

I’d let your tears mix with heat and breath and love

let your forehead rest against mine

our bodies stay tangled

I want to hold you while you unravel

unleash

I want your rapture

the kind that makes you moan and call out

fuck

but I also want the kind that leaves you exposed

trusting me with the parts of you

no one else gets to touch anymore

I don’t just want your body

I want your heart

I want you to let yourself be seen

that’s the cry I want

the one that says

I’m safe here

You are.

I don’t know guys, I watched The Office high last night and Jim made me feel something.

❤️⚡—GC