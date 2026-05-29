Sleeping with somebody

Can feel like sleeping with nobody

A warm body beside you

Cold enough to leave winter in your bones

His hands know the map of you

But his heart is already mostly gone

One foot halfway out the door

To be fair

He warned you

Over and over, he warned you

Morning comes

The sheets are tangled

The promises are not

Maybe he belongs only to you

Maybe he belongs to everyone

Sometimes there is no difference

Your heart remembers his weight

Long after he’s gone

Long after you wake up alone

reaching for someone

who was never really there

❤️—GC

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