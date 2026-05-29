Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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The True Ish's avatar
The True Ish
6d

wow, so good, real and thought provoking, :)

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
VinylJunkieChris's avatar
VinylJunkieChris
6d

This was so good, G.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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