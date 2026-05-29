Somebody, Nobody
Sleeping with somebody
Can feel like sleeping with nobody
A warm body beside you
Cold enough to leave winter in your bones
His hands know the map of you
But his heart is already mostly gone
One foot halfway out the door
To be fair
He warned you
Over and over, he warned you
Morning comes
The sheets are tangled
The promises are not
Maybe he belongs only to you
Maybe he belongs to everyone
Sometimes there is no difference
Your heart remembers his weight
Long after he’s gone
Long after you wake up alone
reaching for someone
who was never really there
❤️—GC
wow, so good, real and thought provoking, :)
This was so good, G.