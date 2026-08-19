Ginger’s Substack

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John Hammond's avatar
John Hammond
8m

You are brave to tell this awful event in your life. It's so hard to believe that anyone, much less your sister, would do that as some kind of cruel joke. I too would have been your friend. Sending you a hug from afar.

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Candy Downs's avatar
Candy Downs
13m

Love you girlie! We would have definitely been friends ❤️

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