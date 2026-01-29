Let’s get one thing straight: I’m only human. Please tattoo this on your brain before you keep reading. I know you already cut me endless slack for being chronically horny (it’s basically my brand), and honestly, bless you for it.

So, you won’t be shocked by what comes next. We’ve been snowed in for a week, and my kids have been surgically attached to my FAT ASS for five days straight. I’ve watched so many movies, I’m about to start speaking in screenplay format and casting my dog as Best Supporting Actor. And I don’t even like movies.

So, last night I was sitting here in my off-white sweatshirt that says MIDWEST across my boobs, hair in the same bun it’s been in all week, and pajama pants. And I was like, fuck this alleged snowstorm. I’m going out.

I went to a cute little Italian place on the town square, even though I’m always poor in January after feeding my extended family for two straight months and couldn’t really afford it. But treat yourself, and whatever.

I was seated, sipping my sweet tea, when the waitress approached me and said in a husky voice, “Would you like me to take something out for you?” That’s not actually what she said, but that’s what I heard because she was so crotch tinglingly hot. I stuttered for a few, then asked her for the cheese ravioli with marinara sauce. She smiled and walked away, and I swear to you I summoned as much Jesus as I could to not look at her beautiful, massive junk in the trunk, but ultimately, I failed. I apologized to the Lord, and then I sucked down my sweet tea like a parched man in the desert who hasn’t seen a speck of water in a week.

Let’s fast forward to my next questionable decision: I detoured straight to a sex shop because I was more turned on than a phone on 2% battery near a charger. Sue me.

I walked in quietly, making sure the bell didn’t sound so loudly that everyone would stare at me, because believe it or not, I get a little embarrassed walking into these places. I perused the imitation vaginas, hot, but unusable for me unless I get verrrry creative.

I side-eyed a woman unveiling a rubber dildo like it was a lost Salvador Dali—except this masterpiece was a foot long and built for someone with better insurance. Hard pass.

Then, there it was. A golden vibrator. With sparkles. Sixteen speeds. Adorned with little tentacles (octopus chic), designed to hit more spots than Google Maps. I yanked my hood up, bought it, and got the fuck out of there like I’d just robbed the place—before running into an ex or a PTA mom.

I barely made it to my car. It has death black tint by the way, you sick fucks. Nobody was gonna get a show. I got my pants down just enough to have at it, right there in the god-blessed front seat. And, sure, the sparkles were pretty, but the tentacles were what really drove it home. Within minutes of absolutely slamming myself with this new toy, I was screaming, frantically grabbing at whatever I could find. The wheel, the mirrors, the gear shift. I went cross-eyed, grabbed my keys, and threw them behind my head. I lost a shoe. It was insane.

After, I drove away in a puddle of bodily fluids and questionable life choices—including tears of regret after banging myself at maximum speed in the XXX Mommies and More parking lot.

But I needed it. And I will not allow myself to weep over whatever I need to get me through this blasted snowstorm.

None of this really happened. Or did it? At least part of it did.

Doesn’t matter.

Here’s the deal.

Back in the good ole days, I met some wonderful people on another platform. For some reason still unclear to me, they invited me to write in their publication. They helped me. They made me better. Best of all, they made me laugh.

Christopher Robin did a monthly 12-word challenge, and I always looked forward to it so much. I reached out to him and asked if I could steal this idea and see what happens. And because that man is such a fuckin gem, he said, “GC, I love you. Let me choose the words for you, because you’re sexy. Do whatever you want with them, just don’t stick them up your ass.”

I’m paraphrasing, but that’s pretty close.

So anyway, Chris picked the twelve words, I put them in a story, and now it’s your turn. You can write whatever you want, as long as you use the twelve words.

Tag me in them so I’ll see them, and if it goes well, at the end of the February, I’ll list some favorites and give twelve new words.

Yeah, you lazy fucks, you have a month to do this.

Here are your words, directly from Christopher’s taint:

Poor Waitress Unveils Imitation Screaming Marinara Quietly Trunk Human Pool Frantically Explode

Do your worst, sluts.

I’m gonna tag some people I think might want to do this, but if I didn’t tag you, that just means I forgot you, I’m lazy, or I didn’t know if you’d want to be tagged in my nonsense. Please do it. If nothing else, it exercises the mind, and whatever other parts.

🥳🍒— GC

Rebecca Watson (ReBe)

Candy Downs

Stephen Duffy

Murphy (my god I’m so scared of you)

Brandon Ellrich

Sturg Writes It Down

Laggy

JHong

Steve Uppendahl

D Watts

Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)

Patrick Eades

Darby Jones

QuYahni B Joseph

Publius Poplicola

VinylJunkieChris