Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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TRT's avatar
TRT
4d

I actually lolled. British people don't lol. They lil. They say lol but it's usually a) sarcastic, b) metaphorical, c) because they don't know what it means or d) all of the above.

I did laugh out loud.

If I was there I would have probably pissed my pants.

Not out of amusement but because I wouldn't want to miss anything whilst I ran to the loo. Also, I'm now calling that my hobby. As if I don't have enough laundry to do.

OK let's see if I can make up a dad joke.

Erm.

OK

I went to the shelter to get a rescue dog this weekend. I asked the shelter person if the dog was house trained.

They said "Yes. Well sort of. He used to be a guard dog at a blacksmith's workshop, so I guess you might call him blacksmith trained. Ha ha."

They weren't wrong.

As soon as I got him home, he made a bolt for the door.

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2 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
VinylJunkieChris's avatar
VinylJunkieChris
4d

Sounds like even in the temporary that she brought you much needed healing.

Take care of you, G.

You're the only GC there is.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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