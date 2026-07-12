The bad dog in this story

What I need right now is a Vodka Tonic and for everyone to stop asking me questions. I’m not talking about you guys here on dickstack, but my real-life people, who somehow feel faker than my online life people.

In a week that has arguably been the hardest of my life, depression, anxiety, and health wise, all I’m asking for is fewer questions like,

ARE YOU OK? (No, dumb ass)

but rather, I need more statements like,

Let me just leave you the fuck alone for a bit (Christ, thank you, finally)

But anyway, last night while I was trying to recover by skipping the alcohol (smart when you’re dehydrated), doing murder mystery crosswords, and watching Vanderpump Rules, there was a big fight here.

A huge one.

Some of you may remember that my oldest daughter is back home for a bit as she figures out this little thing called life. She’s a vet tech, and if you know anyone in the industry, you know how taxing it is. I’ve watched her cry after holding elderly dogs as they passed away. I’ve seen her break down because a litter of kittens died. I’ve smiled as she fostered and eventually adopted three senior dogs during their hospice time.

The job was breaking her emotionally even more than her father did, which is saying something.

So, she took a little break, moved back home, and got a job as a bartender, where she now just gets yelled at by old dudes who want a frosty beer and a cheeseburger with no cheese or bun.

All that to say, our dogs mingle well but not perfectly. And in the midst of my attempting to rest, my daughter’s four-year-old, six-pound chihuahua got into an absolute banger of a scuffle with my twelve-pound dachshund and my one hundred and twenty-pound Great Dane.

The two of us ran to break them up, which I let her do because she knows how.

Guess who won? That little scrappy ass rat dog. (JustKiddingILoveHerThatsMyGrandBaby)

And while I consoled my two hundred and forty-five-pound dog, who was shaking in her boots, I watched my daughter calmly carry her dog (daughter), air-jail style, into her room.

Since it’s next to the living room, I had the pleasure of hearing what happened for the next hour.

I heard my daughter say, “You’re going to time out. Go in the cage.”

I giggled silently when the next thing she said was, “Put your nose in the corner.”

By the way, the “corner” is just a pink blanket and seventy-six of her favorite pink toys.

I thought that would be it, and the whole thing would be over in a few minutes, but this girl just kept going. Here’s what I heard her saying over the next forty-five minutes, while she cleaned her room and sipped on an iced latte.

You can sit there and think about what you’ve done until I say you can come out. I’m taking away your phone and your makeup, and you can have them back when I say you can. Don’t think I don’t know about the Juul that’s in your bookbag, and I’m gonna take that too. Don’t even fuckin ask me to hang out with your friends this weekend because the answer is no. You don’t even have friends because you’re such a brat! You haven’t had friends since eighth grade, for fucks sake. I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed. You’re too pretty to act this way, and now I’m not going to get you that Paris Hilton bikini.

At this point, I couldn’t handle it anymore, and I started howling with laughter. I yelled, “I feel like you’re just repeating everything I said to you when you were fourteen and really, really bad.”

She walked out of her room, dying laughing. She was like, “Yeah, I guess we’re kind of the same mom.”

I asked her if she realized that Freya doesn’t actually go to school, have a phone, or wear makeup, and thankfully she said yes, but explained that it helped her feel like a decent dog mom and solid disciplinarian if she just had normal conversations with her.

I couldn’t stop laughing, because she was so dead serious about the whole situation.

Eventually they both cooled off, and Freya was allowed to watch Grey’s Anatomy and have a snack with her momma.

It was extremely entertaining for me. In that short time, I laughed, cried a little, rolled my eyes, and felt my heart swell for my daughter, who really is a lot more like me than I think she is. She’ll never know that she pulled me out of a really dark place, even if it was just for a few minutes.

And that’s life, you guys.

It fucks us until we can’t breathe, beats us up, and then in the next moment makes us cry with joy.

Rinse and fuckin repeat.

I’m not ok yet; I still need a break from…well, something. Maybe just myself. Part of the reason I’m writing this is to help myself heal, so as always, if anybody has a good dad joke or whatever to share, please send it my way.

I know I’m not alone here, and that makes things easier.

And thank God for my kids. Thank God for my Brook especially, in that moment last night. I needed her, and she didn’t even know it, but she delivered. What a gift she is.

One more picture of Freya so you can see just how truly bad she is . 🤣

❤️🖤— GC

Now I’m gonna go rest and drink some water.