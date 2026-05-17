I can’t think.

Not clearly

The thoughts in my head flicker

like haunting motel signs

buzzing neon headaches

I can’t sleep.

Day and night crawl across my skin

heavy like smoke

And every creak in the house

sounds like a warning

I tell myself I don’t feel anything

But that’s the lie you tell

when your heart is carrying too much weight

to breathe deeply, evenly

Because I do feel

God, I do

Even after all the margaritas

I feel the dark

with its vampire teeth in my neck

I feel the light too

but in the light I’m thin and weak

like a match trying to stay lit

in a storm

My brain is tired

In an ancient kind of way

Bone goddamned tired

Like something inside me

has been running barefoot for years

through thoughts and fears that just won’t fucking stop

I want sleep

I need it

the kind that doesn’t come with nightmares

I need silence

that doesn’t scream at me

I need relief

Like soft hands through tangled hair

God, please something soft enough

to convince my body

It is allowed

To relax

To breathe slowly

And just fucking sleep

Get some sleep, friends

♥️—GC