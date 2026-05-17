Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Keith Jajko's avatar
Keith Jajko
4d

Get sunshine and outdoor air daily, G. It has made a world of difference for me mentally the past two years. Seriously, the more sun on your skin, the healthier you feel. So basically... try tanning! 🤎😎

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Jason Odell's avatar
Jason Odell
4d

Breathe 🫶🏻

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