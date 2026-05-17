Sad Girl, Sometimes
I can’t think.
Not clearly
The thoughts in my head flicker
like haunting motel signs
buzzing neon headaches
I can’t sleep.
Day and night crawl across my skin
heavy like smoke
And every creak in the house
sounds like a warning
I tell myself I don’t feel anything
But that’s the lie you tell
when your heart is carrying too much weight
to breathe deeply, evenly
Because I do feel
God, I do
Even after all the margaritas
I feel the dark
with its vampire teeth in my neck
I feel the light too
but in the light I’m thin and weak
like a match trying to stay lit
in a storm
My brain is tired
In an ancient kind of way
Bone goddamned tired
Like something inside me
has been running barefoot for years
through thoughts and fears that just won’t fucking stop
I want sleep
I need it
the kind that doesn’t come with nightmares
I need silence
that doesn’t scream at me
I need relief
Like soft hands through tangled hair
God, please something soft enough
to convince my body
It is allowed
To relax
To breathe slowly
And just fucking sleep
Get some sleep, friends
♥️—GC
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Get sunshine and outdoor air daily, G. It has made a world of difference for me mentally the past two years. Seriously, the more sun on your skin, the healthier you feel. So basically... try tanning! 🤎😎
Breathe 🫶🏻