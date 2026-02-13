Trigger warning: abuse

Good enough?

You’re never gonna be good enough

This one belittles

That one mocks

I’m so cold

He walks past me but doesn’t offer his jacket

Pretty?

You don’t deserve to feel pretty

This one spits in my face

That one laughs cruelly

I’m so lonely

He sits next to me but doesn’t offer companionship

Stupid!

You’ve always been so stupid

This one hits

That one rapes because it gives him power

I am not me anymore

He slams the door and I shake

Beautiful

You are so beautiful

This one smiles

This one touches softly

I’m still cold

He covers me with a blanket and promises to stay as long as it takes, until I’m warm again

This one is for all of you who have been hurt, who are currently being hurt, or will be hurt in the future. You’re not alone. If you need someone, text me.

Friday the 13th, innit?

❤️—GC

