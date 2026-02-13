Running Mascara, Again
Trigger warning: abuse
Good enough?
You’re never gonna be good enough
This one belittles
That one mocks
I’m so cold
He walks past me but doesn’t offer his jacket
Pretty?
You don’t deserve to feel pretty
This one spits in my face
That one laughs cruelly
I’m so lonely
He sits next to me but doesn’t offer companionship
Stupid!
You’ve always been so stupid
This one hits
That one rapes because it gives him power
I am not me anymore
He slams the door and I shake
Beautiful
You are so beautiful
This one smiles
This one touches softly
I’m still cold
He covers me with a blanket and promises to stay as long as it takes, until I’m warm again
This one is for all of you who have been hurt, who are currently being hurt, or will be hurt in the future. You’re not alone.
If you need someone, text me.
Friday the 13th, innit?
❤️—GC
We all need the comfort of that warmth and touch from time to time. I’ve been there. We should all help each other until all that’s left are happy tears. Here for you, GC. 🙏❤️
