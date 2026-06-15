Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Pride in the Midwest with Ginger Cook

A recording from Ginger Cook (GC) and Brandon Ellrich's live video
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Ginger Cook (GC) and Brandon Ellrich
Jun 15, 2026
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