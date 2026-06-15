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Pride in the Midwest with Ginger Cook
A recording from Ginger Cook (GC) and Brandon Ellrich's live video
Jun 15, 2026
Lag and Gag Pod
GC and Laggy (with guests) talk about everything from writing to movies to hot people. Join us for a wild rideGC and Laggy (with guests) talk about everything from writing to movies to hot people. Join us for a wild ride
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