There’s this cabin I’ve been to several times with my kids. It’s on the Ohio River in a tiny town with just one restaurant. I can’t remember the name of it, but the air always smells like frying fish from the kitchen mixed with the earthy river mud. And no matter what you order, it tastes like goddamn fish.

Across the street is a small grocery store with a flickering neon sign that lights up the empty sidewalk. The playground’s old swings creak in the breeze. That’s it. That’s the whole fuckin’ town. There are also about ten cabins hidden in the trees along the riverbank.

In my sad post-Christmas Facebook scrolls over the last few days, memories of my trips to this cabin have been popping up. Mixed emotions of loneliness and nostalgia washed over me, leaving me with a smile and a profound need to write about it.

Of course, my brain smacked me in the mouth and told me to write about a swinger’s party there, one where I hooked up with all the wives and the husbands were left to smash their dicks into the wooden holes in the rustic cabin. Holes made specifically for their penis sizes and shapes, over the years of wear and tear.

But then, two things changed my mind.

I felt guilty about turning a place I love into a raunchy sex dungeon. I know, something must be wrong with me (I’m on my period).

Maybe it’s just my mood, but as I face big changes, I keep asking myself, how do you hold on to a season that’s slipping away? This question stays with me, especially when I think about my kids and how quickly life is changing. Right now, I’m clinging to these memories.

When my oldest daughter graduated in 2021, I felt both sad and proud. Those feelings pulled me in different directions, like river currents under a shaky dock.

My brain was also very confused. Was I really old enough to have a kid graduating? One look in the mirror reminded me I was.

After the excitement faded and I stood in my quiet kitchen cleaning up after her graduation party, I told myself, “It’s ok.”

It’s OK.

I still had the summer with her before she left for college, and three kids were still at home. It felt like there was plenty of time left.

I crossed my eyes once, and now my third child is graduating in five months, and my baby next year. That maroon and gray tassel has turned from one side to the other twice already, and it’s upon me again. The fuck?

And then what?

Oh, I know we all say we’re gonna live our best lives when they’ve all moved out. Fuck the world and all that. Or is it travel the world?

Either way, I know how fast this last year of school will go, and I want to make the most of it.

So, these memories of cabin trips, and NYE fifteen years ago, man, they’re putting a lump deep in my throat, and I’m not even trying to be funny with that line. I can’t swallow it down or puke it up. It just stays with me these days.

I watch my two oldest out in the world, living their lives, dreaming, and mostly thriving. My son is twenty and still a bit wild. Not anything like his mother, ammmiiiiright?

I see my youngest daughter getting accepted to several colleges, applying for scholarships, and proudly choosing her favorite school.

And I see my youngest child, now taller than me, taller than his older brother, with a deep voice and facial hair.

It’s almost goddamned unbelievable.

I knew it was coming.

I just had no clue how fast it would be here.

So tonight, I sit here with memories of that red cabin, On the Rocks. I first went there when I was pregnant with my youngest, my hand resting gently on my growing belly as I watched my kids. I remember their tiny fingers clumsily baiting hooks, their eyes wide with wonder as they dipped the rods into the nasty, muddy water. We told stories, and they squealed with delight as we played Chutes and Ladders. We listened to Hannah Montana and Selena Gomez.

A few years later, we went back and took my parents with us. My dad drove and sang silly songs the whole time, his favorite being ‘She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain,’ which the kids added their own verses to with giggles. We fished on the dock, hiked, and chilled in the hot tub. We played Spoons. We listened to Elvis and oldies, and the kids loved it. My dad told scary stories at night, sending a few of the kids screaming up the stairs and making my mom yell at him in mock disapproval. I can still see them sitting on the back deck smoking together, watching the barges pass and enjoying the summer breeze.

The last time we went, my kids were older—teens and preteens. I had remarried, and my dad was gone. We still fished, but it wasn’t the same. We played games like What Do You Meme, and I watched my youngest laugh at the dirty jokes, so different from the simple games they used to play. That one game card seemed to show how our family had changed, moving from innocence to maturing minds and fun, individual personalities. The kids made breakfast together, and this time we listened to music by Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Adam Lambert.

All three of these trips were special in their own ways. Each time there was growth and change.

As the years passed and the kids got older, it got louder, and I’m sure I threatened to throw someone into the river more than once.

The cabin is very rustic and simple, with a small TV and no reception. The couch is worn and not as comfortable as I’d like. The kitchen is tiny. This place is way too small for six adults, even though it claims to sleep that many. Sleeping, sure. Moving comfortably, not so much.

There was something charming about the chaos. We’d all squeeze into the kitchen, bumping elbows (smacking each other) as we made breakfast. Someone always spilled a drink, or my boys would throw cinnamon rolls at their sisters, and as we laughed and worked together, the cramped space felt just right.

Over the years, we’ve had many cabin trips. Most cabins were far more extravagant than this particular one. But, if I were to ask any of my kids today if they wanted to take a cabin trip together as a family, every one of them would skip the pool tables and the giant cabins with Wi-Fi and seven bedrooms.

They would ask if we could go back to On the Rocks. And my answer would be a huge hell yes. Because in that simple cabin, nestled on the riverbank, we found a timeless bond.

On the Rocks will forever be a reminder that no matter how life shifts and changes, or how far apart we are as life does its thing, our hearts will always be together.

Happy New Year, sluts.

❤️— GC