Some of you already know I went to work slinging wine and spirits, because I wrote about it here.

Now that Jesus season has ended, I’ve decided to continue my stay at The Sommelier Suites, because I’ll be damned, I kinda like it. Beyond just the enjoyment of actually speaking to people a few times a week, there’s a real sense of unexpected fulfillment here. It’s not just about stacking bottles or running through aisles; it’s about finding a groove in a place I never expected to enjoy so much.

I didn’t bang that one dude (yet), but I have learned so much, and I’m sliding into your emails today to share these things with you, mostly because I gotta get the shit outta my head. I’m doing that thing where I dream about searching endlessly for a bottle of Not Yo Momma’s Moscato, and it’s killing my already poor sleep.

Please sit back, put your dick in your hand, or a dildo up your ass, and enjoy reading about what I’ve learned about people, spirits, wine, and myself.

Old people do be drinking

I had no earthly clue just how many seventy and eighty-year-old couples I would meet. These mostly adorable fucks LOVE buying anywhere between 12 and 2,000 cases of wine at a time. Every once in a while, they’re super cranky. Ok Paul? I didn’t drag you away from Judge Judy and force you to buy twenty-four bottles of cheap ass Pinot Noir. Fuck. Put a smile on your face, you’re about to get lit.

Hennessy is still a thing

Back in ‘99, I drank this religiously when I thought I would someday join the Ruff Ryders as the hottest new female rapper. The first time someone showed up in my line with a bottle of this shit, I simultaneously laughed and threw up in my mouth. I thought it was for sure a one-time thing. No. Hell no. We sell that shit like Reese’s Trees at Christmas. If you drink Hennessy, let me know in the comments, and also tell me why.

Men who are fifty-ish are the biggest flirts

You’d think it would be the twenty-somethings, but no. These middle-aged guys love to flirt. They’re still confident enough to hold eye contact. I like that mischievous twinkle in their eyes, and I always hold eye contact right back. It’s fun to see who looks away first—usually them, since they don’t want to walk into the fuckin door.

THC drinks are taking the fuck over

I only heard about these a few months before I started this job, but now they’re everywhere. Every aisle has beautifully colored packages of that dazed and confused lyfe in a can, just begging you to grab a pack, or shots named after Willie Nelson. And who’s buying them? All of you under forty. The twenty-somethings buy them in bulk, even though they’re pricey. Also, older women pick them up for pain relief. THC drinks now outsell craft beer three to one here.

And you know what? I don’t hate the shit either.

I will be endlessly mocked over my name, and there isn’t shit I can do about it

Real sentences/questions I’ve heard:

(GUFFAW) Is Ginger your real name?

Did you come out of the womb with red hair?

Did your parents name you Ginger because you have red hair?

Is that your real hair color?

OMG, your name is Ginger, and your hair is red.

Over and over, you guys. The same questions.

These are the responses I wish I could give, but I’d get fired if I did:

No, it’s my stripper name, I just really like it. Wild, right?

Actually, I came out of my mom’s vagina completely bald. Wild, right?

My real name is actually Karen, but I thought Ginger would be less embarrassing. Wild, right?

Why don’t you come here and find out if the carpet matches the drapes, you goddamn pervert? Wild, right?

And last but not least:

*MY HAIR IS FREAKING BROWN WITH SOME RED HIGHLIGHTS YOU HORNY FUCKIN’NERDS. Wild, right?

If you do the bare goddamn minimum, you’re a rockstar.

This is probably the saddest part. All I’ve done is show up on time, stay late when the boss asks and I’m free, come in early a few times, and put a pretty fuckin smile on my face.

That’s it. That’s all you have to do to be a star these days. Immediately, they moved me to the sales floor, because I’ll... work. And I get it, I do. If you work at a shitty place where they don’t take care of you, it sucks. But when you find a good job like this one, and they actually pay you well and care about you… goddamn. Show up, do a little extra, and before you know it, you’re a manager.

Imagine this: I’m handing a new, preferably sexy coworker their first corkscrew, showing them how to work it using an innuendo I hope they’ll catch onto. Sharing tips on which wines go best with next month’s seasonal dishes and how drunk I need to be to ask for anal. Their eyes light up with the same excitement I felt not long ago. Thinking about this possible future makes me even more excited to keep going.

And this is coming from a lazy chic, so you know it ain’t that damn hard.

And lastly, there’s so much to learn about wine, and I want to know it all.

My brain is getting older and is suddenly full of reality TV and shit it shouldn’t be. I like this job. It’s good to keep your brain active. And I’ve already lost ten plus pounds.

Plus, why would you not want to work at a place that sells booze? (Unless you are sober, in which case, congratulations, and I’m proud of you ❤️)

So yeah. Ya girl is gonna stay.

Did you ever work a seasonal job that you loved so much you decided to stay? Tell me your stories! You know I love a good one.

Especially if you were an intern and ended up getting railed in the closet by the boss, or the 6’2 manager tossed you with ease into the bathroom wall and gave you the best orgasm of your life. Or whatever.

I’m off to work on a new project, which I’ll be talking about a little more later this week!

Love you guys!

❤️— GC