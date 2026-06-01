Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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William Foster's avatar
William Foster
3d

We need pics so we can pass our own judgements. You may be totally wrong about your boobs and their appendages and apparati.

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3 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
Matthew Schultz's avatar
Matthew Schultz
3dEdited

Awww, Ginger! I’d be willing to bet that about 95% are not ok with their body or pieces parts thereof. The other 5% either have come to grips with it & don’t care…or they are egomaniacs who are a little bit too into themselves! You honestly are beautiful in every way both inside & out. The entire you is gorgeous. You are the real you whom we all love & don’t give yourself the credit you deserve. Seriously admire the search for comfort & who you want to be…it shows you care about how you feel & how that looks for those around you & we love you for it! Not even lyin when I say you are 🔥!!!

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7 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
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