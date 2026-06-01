I went hard.

That’s what she said.

No! No time for this nonsense, goddamnit.

What I mean to say is I went hard at the nudity thing for a few weeks. If you’re wondering why, I started seeing all these posts about nudists, went on a deep dive, and decided to hammer it GC style. However, I wasn’t always totally comfortable with myself. I tried, I swear. Sometimes it felt great. Sometimes I passed the mirror and started crying. In some ways, it felt liberating, and in others it felt like a way to just fuckin pick on myself more than I already do.

So, my body and I decided on an in-between. Boho skirts and dresses, loose, flowy but sexy clothing, lighter hair, and no bra. I already don’t really wear underwear, so enjoy that visual unless you are my favorite gay baker.

I’ve never gone braless, for several reasons. Allow me to break it down simply. I don’t like my boobs, and I don’t like my nipples.

This is where I knew I could give myself some grace. Boobs come in all shapes and sizes. Line up ten girls, and they’re all gonna have titty differences. That’s the beauty in milkers.

Hell, line ‘em up again in a few days, and the picture may look different again. I know mine would. The week before my period, my tits look like watermelons about to bust open and get you in your eyeball, and the week after, they look like shriveled little limes that you can barely get into your thumb, let alone a handful or whatever my Uncle Dennis used to say.

I feel disgraced by my boobs daily. If you ever feel the same way about yours, just know you’re not alone in it. Honestly, so many of us are just trying to figure out how to make peace with what we’ve got, and that’s okay. We’ll get there, or we fuckin’ won’t.

But anyway, I’m trying to be ok with them.

So, I put on my t-shirt today with no bra as I do almost every day now, and upon further inspection (obsessing about being ugly), I realized my nipples were in six different locations. No, assholes, I don’t have six nipples. But it looked like I did. I can’t explain it, but I feel like you understand what I mean.

Annoyed, I smacked one boob kinda upward to make the nips match, but then the other one moved.

I performed a lift and pull, a smash and tug, and a pinch and swish, and right when I thought they were aligned, they fell back into their original placement: one nipple on my chin and the other near my belly button, but like, slithering to the right like a snake.

And at this point, my bros, it’s just gonna have to be what the fuck it is. Because I despise bras now. I’ll show you how much.

See how close that is? To be that close to the absolute Grinch-level loathing that I have of my sister, where I literally hope she burns in hell, means I truly hate you. And listen, if you’re wondering why I hate her so much, you haven’t read Juicy Ham.

I feel like I should mention the next level down on the hate scale is YouTube videos over six minutes, and it’s wayyy down there.

I suppose the moral of this story is, Imma let my nips do what they wanna do. And if some days, they look like the tilt-a-whirl, that’s a risk I’m willing to take. If you’re in the same boat, let those weird little quirks of yours show. Let your dick hang to the right instead of the left. Bend over and don’t worry about what your balls look like from the back. Let your pussy lips fly the way the good Lord intended. The world’s a lot more fun when you stop holding yourself back, trust me.

I don’t usually trust myself, but I think you can on this one.

I appreciate whoever reads this shit.

Click here for either a picture of my boobs or to buy Brandon Ellrich a coffee.

Booooooooobs

Love you guys,

Happy June!

🍒— GC