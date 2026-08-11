Ginger’s Substack

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Keith's avatar
Keith
2d

Dads are great putting positive thoughts in tragic circumstances. Great share Ginger!

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
The Secret Ingredient's avatar
The Secret Ingredient
1d

Poor angel—there was so much grief for you to hold all at once. What moved me most is the way you tell this without letting the circumstances drag you under. There is sorrow everywhere in this story, but somehow there is also humor, tenderness, sunlight, children laughing, and hope. You let all of it exist together. That feels so deeply human.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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