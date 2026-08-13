Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Andy J.'s avatar
Andy J.
3h

I have a feeling things will go towards left field for Lizzie.

The anticipation is so enticing. Can't wait for more...

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
Clara J. Thorne's avatar
Clara J. Thorne
4h

UUUUUUUUUUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM SOOOOOOOOO yeah I'm reading the rest of this yup yup.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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