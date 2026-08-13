I know I’ve put you guys on hold for chapter two for so long, but life and shit. If you need a refresher, here’s where you can find chapter one.

And now, what thirteen of you have been waiting for:

Chapter two

Ethan was a solid fucking man.

He recycled without being reminded and Venmo’d people immediately. He had never once forgotten an anniversary, a birthday, or to use a coaster. He tipped twenty-five percent minimum and once helped a woman at Kroger reach a box of bran flakes from the top shelf without making it weird.

Yeah. A good fucking dude.

Which, unfortunately, did not automatically make him a thrilling one.

Lizzie lay on her back staring at the ceiling fan as it rotated with the enthusiasm of a tired bureaucrat. Ethan lay beside her, breathing heavily in the warm, satisfied rhythm of a man who believed he had done a solid job.

And to be fair, he had.

He had put out thoughtful, unscented candles because he knew fragrances gave her a headache. He had played music, a “Romantic Evening” playlist that made her stifle a hyena laugh. If there had to be music, why couldn’t it be System of a Down, something that made her really want to grind her hips and toss her hair around?

There had been kissing, careful hands, and a check-in.“Is this okay?” he had whispered at one point. And yeah, it was fuckin’ fine. Their sex life was like a well-reviewed boutique hotel with clean sheets, pleasant lighting, and a mint on the pillow. You left thinking, well, that was nice.

But you didn’t text your friends about how he had railed you until the sun came up. ​

Ethan rolled toward her, draping an arm across her waist. “I love you,” he murmured, already halfway to unconsciousness. “I love you too,” she replied automatically. He was asleep in under ninety seconds.

Lizzie stared at the ceiling. There was nothing wrong, and that’s what was actually so fucking wrong.

At 11:47 p.m., Lizzie was at her desk.

The apartment was quiet except for the hum of the refrigerator and Ethan’s faint snore drifting down the hallway, soft and polite as if even his unconscious body refused to be disruptive.

She had changed into her favorite oversized sweatshirt, the one with a coffee stain on the cuff that she thought was actually quite charming. Her hair was piled on top of her head in a messy knot. A glass of pinot grigio sat to her right, sweating onto a coaster Ethan had placed there earlier because he always had to be the most precious fuck on the planet.

Her laptop glowed.

On the screen:

He did not ask if it was okay.

He already knew.

Lizzie took a slow sip of wine.

Her pseudonym, which she guarded more carefully than her social security number, had developed a modest but enthusiastic readership. Women with usernames like BookishNurse82 and CornflowerQueen left comments about tension and chemistry and “the way you describe hands, my GOD.”

Lizzie was good as hell at describing hands.

In her writing, men didn’t assemble Spotify playlists titled “Intimacy.” They leaned sexily in doorways, and they ruined reputations, theirs included. They treated longing as a competitive sport. Women were undone slowly and intentionally. In real life, Ethan once paused mid-kiss to ask if she’d switched laundry detergents. Hot, right? Never.

She placed her fingers on the keyboard again.

He crossed the room like he had all the time in the world.

Like waiting was a luxury he could afford.

Lizzie paused. She thought about earlier that evening and the predictability of it all. The way Ethan approached sex like he was following IKEA assembly instructions, but worse because there was no intensity or playful anger. He lacked recklessness.

Ethan never surprised her. There had once been a Google calendar invite titled “Spontaneous Date Night.” She had stared at it for a full minute before laughing so hard she cried.

But then again, when her car battery died last winter, he had driven across town in sleet without complaint. When her mother spiraled about table linens, he had calmly created a shared spreadsheet. When she doubted her writing, he had read a clean, hand-picked excerpt and said, “You have a gift, Lizzie. You make people feel things.”

He had no idea.

Lizzie took another sip of wine.

She imagined telling him the full truth.

Hi, future husband. I write about fictional men who would absolutely ruin you emotionally and physically in a Tuscan villa. Would you like some chamomile tea?

Her fingers hovered again.

She did not want gentle. She wanted a hard, fast fuck.

Lizzie leaned back in her chair.

Was that true?

Or was she just bored?

Boredom felt ungrateful. There were entire group chats dedicated to women trying to find men like Ethan. And here she was, slightly restless because he didn’t possess the energy of a morally ambiguous duke.

From the bedroom came a soft snort and she smiled despite herself. Ethan, asleep, looked younger. Softer. The faint line between his brows disappeared completely. He trusted the world enough to close his eyes in it. She loved that about him. She loved that he assumed things would work out. She wasn’t built that way.

Lizzie turned back to her screen.

He put his hand softly around her throat but didn’t rush her. He stared deep into her eyes. He was good. He knew that anticipation was its own form of devotion.

She paused again, fingers hovering.

Devotion.

Ethan was devoted, but so predictably devoted. Was it possible, she wondered, to have both? Safety and spark? Spreadsheets and sin?

She swirled the last of the pinot grigio in her glass.

Across the hall, Ethan shifted, then settled. She paused and imagined herself at this desk ten years from now, still writing about women who needed much, much more. Lizzie Wilson didn’t want chaos, necessarily. She just wanted to feel chosen in a way that felt slightly dangerous.

Her laptop chimed softly as she saved the document.

Untitled27.

She stood, stretching, and walked quietly toward the bedroom. The hallway light cast everything in soft gold. She slipped under the covers carefully, not wanting to wake him.

Ethan stirred anyway, instinctively reaching for her. “There you are,” he mumbled, pulling her close. There you are. Sweet and loving, as usual. She tucked her cold feet against his calves. He made a sleepy protest, then adjusted to accommodate her.

Lizzie stared into the darkness, his steady breathing anchoring the room. Six months, she thought. Such a bold number in her brain these days. Six months to figure out whether wanting more meant something was missing, or whether she was simply a woman with an overactive imagination and access to Wi-Fi. Beside her, Ethan slept peacefully, unaware that his fiancée was quietly debating whether or not he was enough excitement for her.

Tomorrow she would steam milk, correct “expresso,” and smile at brides-to-be discussing floral centerpieces, and she’d be perfectly fuckin’ fine.

Tonight, she would dream in italics.

Hit me with your thoughts.

❤️-GC