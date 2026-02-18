Live with rapper GD Skandelez, AKA Ginger Cook

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4621Live with rapper GD Skandelez, AKA Ginger CookA recording from Ginger Cook (GC) and Brandon Ellrich's live videoGinger Cook (GC) and Brandon EllrichFeb 18, 20264621ShareTranscriptGet more from Ginger Cook (GC) in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGinger’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsGinger Cook (GC)Brandon EllrichRecent PostsLag and Gag talk about bonersJan 15 • Ginger Cook (GC) and LaggyLag and GagDec 31, 2025 • Ginger Cook (GC) and Laggy