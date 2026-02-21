Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Live with Ginger Cook (GC)

A recording from Ginger Cook (GC)'s live video
Ginger Cook (GC)'s avatar
Sturg Writes It Down's avatar
Ginger Cook (GC) and Sturg Writes It Down
Feb 21, 2026
Get more from Ginger Cook (GC) in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ginger Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture