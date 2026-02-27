Lag and Gag talk about movies and hot people

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript51Lag and Gag talk about movies and hot peopleA recording from Ginger Cook (GC)'s live videoGinger Cook (GC) and LaggyFeb 27, 202651ShareTranscriptGet more from Ginger Cook (GC) in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGinger’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsGinger Cook (GC)LaggyRecent PostsLive with Ginger Cook (GC)Feb 21 • Ginger Cook (GC) and Sturg Writes It DownLive with rapper GD Skandelez, AKA Ginger CookFeb 18 • Ginger Cook (GC) and Brandon EllrichLag and Gag talk about bonersJan 15 • Ginger Cook (GC) and LaggyLag and GagDec 31, 2025 • Ginger Cook (GC) and Laggy