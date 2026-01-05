I think Digital Underground said it best when they said, “I like my beats funky. I’m spunky, I like my oatmeal lumpy.”

That shit made me feel something.

Actually, no, it didn’t.

You know what else makes me feel absolutely not something?

The first Monday of mothafuckin January.

I’m tired. I’m cold. My kids are whiny little dicks. I keep cleaning things, and that pisses me off.

I don’t have shit to write today. Instead, I’m gonna share an old story, from way back in my piss-ass piece of shit platform Medium days.

Why am I sharing a piece that’s older than the deli meat in the back of your fridge?

Because it’s absolutely horrendous, just like today. But ALSO— because I wrote it a long ass time ago when I was still learning how to write, and I want you guys to see it.

If you’re just starting to write and can’t find your voice, if you haven’t written yet but want to, if you think you’ll never be as clever as Mike Knittel or publish a book like Stephen Duffy, just know, you can get there if you work at it.

Let me prove it to you.

Please enjoy the following essay. 🥳

The Cryptic Message on the Family Whiteboard

Written May 26, 2022

It’s a cleaning day.

Music blaring

Hair in a messy bun

Dressed in only an oversized T-shirt.

Behind a few boxes is the whiteboard often used for homework help, including geometry lessons, vocab words, and drawings of various biology exercises.

Upon lifting it to wipe it down, my eyes slowly adjusted to the words:

Get Fucked

Get Fucked

Get Fucked

GET FUCKED

Who, exactly, is supposed to be getting fucked?

Is it me?

Who the fuck wants me to get fucked, and just exactly how will the fucking occur?

If I’m to get fucked, and assuming one of my kids wrote this, it seems a bit awkward.

Could one of the cats have written it? It doesn’t look like their handwriting.

Possible scavenger hunt? Should I look for additional instructions or clues?

Ant invasion? Have they crawled up through the basement cracks, formed a mountain of all the daddy ants to reach the marker, and held it together to scribble the suggestion that I get fucked?

An attractive new neighbor who has noticed me and slipped into the house to scrawl words of lust onto the board, trying to lure me in?

Or was it the local sheriff, sniffing around to see if I’m hiding those gummies, the ones he saw me pocket at the Easter parade? Finding my house clean, he angrily drafted a rude message, hoping to scare me into a confession?

If this message is meant for me, I’d like to know ASAP so I can go ahead and get fucked immediately. Thanks.

That’s it. That’s the story.

And actually, you know what?

I would actually like to get fucked.

Sharing this made me feel a little better.

The comments are open for: Anyone who would also like to get fucked More great rap lyrics

Signing off to go probably just fuck myself as usual, but I’ll leave you with this:

“Superman that hoe.” -Soulja Boy

⚡— GC