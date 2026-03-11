Ginger’s Substack

VinylJunkieChris
12h

You will definitely miss it.

Hell, we still have two at home but they're gone more than home so it's pretty much like they're not here most of the time.

I miss them a lot even though they're here still. And I definitely miss our oldest. She moved out a few years back and is getting married this October. She asked me to pull double-duty and be dad and also marry her.....and I'm honored.....but my dad heart will break simultaneously. In both sorrow and pride.

Great stuff, G.

Matthew Schultz's avatar
Matthew Schultz
14h

Hilarious! Not gonna lie though…you will absolutely miss it when they are gone. That freedom away is addicting to them as I’m sure it was for us. That will last a few years before they will come back to visit for little episodes at a time. Enjoy every minute you can with them WHILE you can. Time never stands still!

