My husband travels roughly 365 days a year.

But fear not! I’m not alone in bed. I have a glorious 140-pound Great Dane who goes by Belle, or Belle Belle, or sometimes dumbass, and she gladly takes his spot in bed.

Last night at 3:13 a.m. I woke up thinking I was on one of those beds where you put a quarter in and they shake. (You guys, were those real?)

Beloved, I was literally bouncing a foot in the air. I rubbed my crusty eyes and looked over to see Belle shaking like Charlie Sheen in rehab. It was storming, and the poor girl was in a ball, with my 12-pound dachshund (who goes by Eddie, Ed, Mr. Ed, Edward Cullen the second) next to her, not a care in the world, licking her face.

And so went the rest of my night.

In fact, as I write this at 8:15a.m., Belle is so close to having her head up my ass that I can actually feel the pressure on my butthole.

While I was awake all night battling my PCOS and a giant, insane dog, I had nothing to do but think. During those hours, one of my thoughts was, “This is still better than getting up and down all night to make bottles or rock a screaming baby.”

Which suddenly reminded me of all the chaos from when my kids were little. God, I miss those days. This one had to get to baseball, this one to gymnastics, and this one to robot club (don’t ask), and nobody could find their socks, while I ran around screaming WHY DOES NOBODY PUT ANYTHING WHERE IT BELONGS, and I SWEAR TO GOD IF YOU DON’T PUT YOUR LEOTARD ON I’M GONNA THROW ALL YOUR AMERICAN GIRL DOLLS IN THE TRASH!

All while taking dinner out of the oven for after practice and juggling a plate of cookies so they wouldn’t think I was the worst mom.

And then my sleep-deprived, hazy brain recalled a conversation I had with my oldest son right before bed, just weeks after I had the very same conversation with my oldest daughter.

They basically went like this:

Yo ma, can I move home for about two months to save up some money before I move to (insert place)

So anyway, for the next two to seven months (who really knows), all four of my kids are going to be home, all of us under the same roof for probably the last time.

My daughter will bring her dog, a six-pound chihuahua, who is my beautiful baby granddaughter, and my son is bringing his cat Chip, whom I’ve never really established a relationship with, but I’m sure he’s rad.

My mom heart is thrilled. Like, omg, I can just imagine making French press for my son and taking it to him on a tray, like, “Love of my liiiifeee baby boy, mommy made you some coffee.”

Or making peanut butter squares for all of them.

Coloring Easter eggs together.

Frolf tournaments.

Or my absolute favorite, when they all sit in the living room with me, which they’ve now outgrown, but somehow, it’ll work and just yell at each other.

Some of my fondest memories include:

Mom!! Brooklyn said I look like a dead bird! You’re stupid AND ugly, and you dress bad! You’re a liiiibbbbeeeerrrraaaalllllll Why don’t you just go straight to hell? Why does your back look like a question mark? E-learning is the stupidest shit I’ve ever heard of Dude, fix your lisp. There is no one paler than you in this entire world. MOM! Hunter cracked an egg over my head!

Ah yes. All four of them together again.

Four kids, three dogs, three cats, and a partridge in a pear tree.

Life is about to bring some of that chaos back to me, and I couldn’t be happier.

I broke the news to my husband over the phone this morning, and there was no response. I asked, “You good?”

He said, “Yeah, I was just trying to drive off the bridge, but my car won’t let me.”

To which I replied, “Mother fucker, you aren’t here anyway.”

And I think he said, “Hallelujah.”

Pray for me, but not that I survive the two months. Pray that I survive the reality that it’s over for real when they move out again, and then a few months later, I take my youngest daughter to college.

And then— there will be one.

❤️— GC