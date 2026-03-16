Substack is the place I go to get away from a lot of things. Daily bullshit, mostly.

It’s the first place besides that other writing platform where I really feel at home.

Like, for the first time in my life, I feel understood.

And then today, for the fourth time since I’ve been in this space I love so much, someone called me fat. This time it was chubby, but same, same.

At first, I was really fuckin’ bothered. I was going to let it ruin my day, for sure. And then I was like, fuck it.

Here’s the thing. I’ve been skinny my whole life, besides that chunky stage between ages eight and ten. And I mean, I was tiny. I came home from the hospital after giving birth to my fourth child, weighing 126 pounds.

Five years later, when I was thirty-three, I weighed 98 pounds.

I wanted to gain weight. I tried and tried and tried.

And then, suddenly, in my late thirties, I did. And it kinda wouldn’t stop. I was like, the fuck did I wish for?

I’ve done 75 hard multiple times. If you know what that is, you know it isn’t easy. I’m muscular as fuck, but I’m still chubby. And I look at myself every day, now age forty-three, like fuck is this what I’m gonna look like now? Forever?

But it’s not even about that, and I’m not asking for weight loss tips and tricks. I got ‘em. I know them all.

It’s really just the anxiety of it all that gets to me.

I’ve been shy and anxious my whole life. I don’t even need the alcohol to turn my face and neck red (If you’ve seen my lives, you know what I mean). All I really need is for someone to look at me. Or talk to me.

I’ve battled this forevvver. My anxiety has kept me from taking photos, talking to people, going to new places, trying new things, and meeting new friends. Whether I’m skinny, chubby, pregnant, running, walking, eating, talking, blonde, brunette, or redhead—I feel eyes on me, and I feel everyone thinking:

ugly ugly ugly beanpole fat ass ugly ugly ugly ugly ugly ugly ugly

Now back to Substack. I’ve become super comfortable here. I do these live videos and post ridiculous photos and videos because I feel at home. If you had asked me five years ago, I would’ve said there was no way in hell I would ever go live. Ya can’t edit that. You can’t cut out the bad parts or the embarrassing parts. You’re just fuckin there. And you’re gonna mess up, and people might judge you.

Yet here I am, doing it anyway.

Thanks to you guys.

Most of you, anyway.

But those of you who are shit posters. I love you too. You’re needed; I guess. Everyone has their place here in the world. But my God, consider what you might make someone feel like when you call them fat, or ugly, or stupid, or whatever insult you might come up with next.

We’ve all dealt with enough shit, haven’t we?

Teasing is fun. Joking is cool. Being mean is just being mean. And you might be the one to push that girl with an eating disorder over the edge. Or the guy who just got a divorce and only sees his kids once a month. Or the young kid who came here to write as an outlet for depression.

Fuck off.

Do better.

Do I realize that I’m just asking people to go at me harder here? Yup

But if I can stop one person from making someone feel like trash today, it’s worth it.

So anyway, enough about all that.

I’m picking myself up and moving on. Cuz the truth of it is, even though I’m a little meatier than I used to be, I also feel a lot sexier. It took time to get here, but here I am. And my smile is so real now. It hasn’t always been. If you don’t like my size, I don’t really need to know. Go look at another girl from the half window in yo mama’s basement.

March Madness, you ask?

Yeah, I can’t fuckin wait.

How do you feel about Gonzaga this year, bitches?

I swear to GOD if they bust my bracket on the first round again this year, I’m fucking done. (No, I’m not).

I’m locked in, fuckers. Show me yours!

Say something nice to someone you don’t know today!

❤️—GC