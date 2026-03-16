Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Anthony Feig's avatar
Anthony Feig
1d

I wish I had Jedi mind trick so I could make shitposters go boil their bottoms.

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
1d

You are beautiful in all of the ways.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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