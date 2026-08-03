Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Uppendahl's avatar
Steve Uppendahl
Aug 3

Damn, this is an awesome piece, Ginger. This is beautifully written (and painfully, I am sure).

My maternal grandpa drove a taxi, too, in Seattle. Seemingly, that is the only thing he had in common with yours. You were robbed of loving, fun grandparents. But your grandkids won't be.

And that is what matters the most. As awkward, confusing, and painful as your grandparents were, you are going to light up the faces of your grandkids with joy, acceptance, and love. That means it will also light up the faces of your kids.

You are going to give your grandkids what you didn't have. And that is amazing.

Keep on keeping on, Ginger. And enjoy the ride as you do.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
Curtis McGirt's avatar
Curtis McGirt
Aug 3

More people than you can imagine have a story sorta similar to yours. My maternal grandmother comes to mind. She was beside herself if any family member seemed excessively happy and did her best to make sure that they weren't. Part of it was the times that they grew up in. She grew up in poverty and raised her family during the Great Depression, so that may explain it. I called it optical rectitis, a shitty outlook on life.

This was some of your best work, Ginger! Most wouldn't be able to share this as well as you!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ginger Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture