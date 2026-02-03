Ya’ll wanna hear a story?

Of course you do.

I just don’t really have one to tell today. So, I did what I always do when I have nothing to say. I stole some shit from Medium.

This was a challenge started on Medium by my boi Mike Butler, an amazing dude and the most beautiful family man you might ever meet. He left Medium for quite a while, and when he came back, I was so happy about his return that I sucked a chicken dick. Or said I wanted to. Something like that.

I wish I could talk him into coming to the stack.

Anyway, here’s my list of things you do or don’t want to know about growing up in the Midwest.

Sounds boring, but it’s not.

Most of you already know I was a fuckin outcast, but in case you’re new here, this isn’t going to be full of cheerleader stories or valedictorians. OK?

What year did you graduate? 2000 motherfuckin 1. God that was so long ago. Our graduation song was The Time of Your Life by Green Day, and that’s really all I have to say about my senior year. Oh, and I fucked my math teacher’s son that year. I also finally got my braces off and went from blonde back to my natural hair color.

Did you carpool? I walked a lot; it only took about ten minutes to get to the high school from my house. I also rode the bus until about junior year, when one of my friends finally got a car. It had a flame on the side and only one working door. But it was good enough to get us to school.

What kind of car did you drive? I didn’t get my license until I was almost 21. Sadly, we had a string of horrible car accidents at our school for about six years in a row. I was really scared to drive, so I just didn’t.

It’s Friday night football, were you there? Always. Both my brothers were legendary. In the off season, I was listening to music with my dad or banging myself in my bedroom.

What kind of jobs did you have? So many! I babysat a ton, worked at THEEEE Mayberry Cafe (it’s kind of famous around here), and I also worked as a credit card salesman. That job sucked but I made HELLA MONEY.

Were you a party animal? In my own way. I had small parties with my tiny group of friends, and I still can’t think about Mad Dog 20/20 without feeling sick. I did weird shit like, order a pizza and then make my friend go to the door to get it. While she was standing there, I would throw my dad’s porn collection at her feet and then close the door, so she was stuck in an awkward situation with the pizza delivery person. Then she would beat my ass, but it was worth it.

Were you considered a jock? HA. No, but my brothers were. Everyone knew my fuckin brothers. Ginger? Who the fuck is Ginger? Is that your dog?

Were you in the band? Nope. At the time I didn’t have the drive to do anything remotely time consuming. I’d rather have my nose in a book or a dick in my, well ya know. But — I was part of a rap group for a while.

Were you a nerd? I don’t know what I was. I was the sort of goth, sort of funny, very quiet, under the radar girl. Is there a name for that?

Did you ever get suspended? No, but I should’ve. I did get kicked out of a few classes. I once stole canned vegetables from the pantry at home and rolled them down the hallway at top speed, clipping the ankles of unsuspecting students. I definitely should’ve been punished for that, but my friends always took the fall for me. (Sorry guys, love you) I can’t really say why I did this. I just thought it sounded funny. Also, the cans were only rolled at the assholes. You know, the super tall dudes who thought they were better than everyone else and had banged every freshman. I wonder if my mom ever wondered where her corn was.

What was the worst thing you ever did? God. Stuck a banana in someone’s tailpipe (A car, you assholes). Thanks a lot, Eddie Murphy. Car never moved again. You could get away with that in the 90s. I also stole hemp necklaces from the town festival, because my neighbor gave me a shot of something before I went. I still feel bad about that, but they looked good on me.

Can you sing the fight song? YES. I spent every Friday night from the ages of 7- 18 at football games, and continue to, because my son and every one of my nephews play football, and my daughters both cheered. Weird, but whatever. I’m proud of them for not being like me.

What was your H.S. mascot? A warrior. I would’ve played the part of mascot; had I ever been asked. Fuck, maybe I was a nerd.

If you could go back and do it all again? I used to say absolutely not. Now sometimes I think, I could’ve done some things differently. So, I don’t know. Still probably not, because of a boy named Josh. Fuck you, Josh.

Are you still in contact with people from H.S.? On Facebook, mostly. I still see my two closest friends often. I honestly don’t give a good goddamn. I’ve never been to a reunion, and will never go in the future. Why the fuck would I want to see the same shit stompers I can see at the local grocery store any day of the week? Which is why I don’t go to the local grocery store.

Do you know where your high school crush is? I married one of them. As for the others, for reasons I don’t understand, Lou Diamond Phillips, Eddie Vedder, and my Econ teacher never fell madly in love with me like I did them. And I really tried hard with the Econ teacher.

What was your favorite subject? Ehhhhhh. English. Foods. Study hall. You can sleep in study hall.

What was a normal outfit for you? It changed a little throughout the four years, but mostly all black. Gray. Chains. ICP sweatshirts, because Voooodoooooo. Spiky necklaces and bracelets. Baggy pants and anything to show off my stomach.