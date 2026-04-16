Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Matthew Schultz's avatar
Matthew Schultz
1d

🔥 Great mind candy, GC! Reminds me of my 20’s going to Grateful Dead & Crosby, Stills & Nash concerts…except for the “Show me your tits” & the “pulsing vaginas” parts. Was never lucky enough or bold enough to hear or see that. Was always just the spectator who felt like an adolescent experiencing life outside of mine for the first time.

Loved it either way!

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2 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
Brandon Ellrich's avatar
Brandon Ellrich
1d

It felt very free and ethereal.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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