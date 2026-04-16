She sat on a giant blanket, knees up, her long white skirt dancing around her ankles in the evening breeze. There was a fire a few feet over that they really didn’t need yet. He was leaning back casually, wearing a band T-shirt, watching her, which she loved and hated at the same time. He reached up and touched her hair. “I love how it’s all the colors,” he said with a hint of a smile.

She looked down at her mala beads around her neck and thought about the day, to the best of her ability. There had been a music festival, straight vodka for her (nothing for him unless he slipped a pill she didn’t notice), and clouds that looked like animals. There had been swaying, his hand around hers, the clattering of too many bracelets on too many wrists. The smell of sweat. Women and men and bodies and sexual tension. Moments of euphoria and nostalgia for summers past.

“This suits you,” he said, bringing her out of her thoughts. “What does?” He gestured around her. “This. The outdoors.” They both looked around at the campsite they were at, for the first time, really. They’d been in a bubble of love and comfort and early evening sun. There were tents, but not so many that you didn’t have space for yourself. There were people hanging out, laughing, tripping over nothing, still drunk or high or both.

She laughed. Couldn’t help it. Outdoorsy, her? But he was kind of right. Or maybe she was just high. They had just smoked something, recently or hours ago. She didn’t know what, but it was ok because she trusted him. They started talking about The Doors and Dylan, or maybe it was Dylan and the Doors. Because they knew good music.

Two girls crawled out of a tent, more stumbled out of it actually, and made their way over to them. One was tall and had two thick dark braids, the other was a tiny girl with purple hair. They didn’t ask to join; they simply sat down next to her, and she figured this was how it was at things like this. She looked at him and raised an eyebrow; he smirked and took a hit of something.

The girl with the purple hair told her she was beautiful. She smiled shyly and murmured a compliment back. “Can I see your tits?” asked the bold, purple-haired girl. “Ah, she hates her tits,” he answered for her. She giggled because the word tits sounded funny. Where the hell did that word come from anyway? Because she was high and feeling freer than normal, she said, “I’ll show you mine if you show me yours.”

And in some muddy, blurry, almost neighborly way, the three women took off their shirts, leaving their skirts and shorts on. It didn’t feel sexual, not really. She didn’t feel worried about how she looked, just tingly in all of her limbs. She felt alive.

She let out a long, slow giggle because she suddenly felt like she was in that book, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The girl with the dark braids had large, heavy breasts, beautiful and tan. The purple-haired girl had tiny, perky breasts, pale white with cute piercings that she suddenly wanted to examine. And she was somewhere in the middle of both of them.

Maybe mine are just right, she thought. She chewed on that thought for what felt like hours before lifting her blue eyes to him. His eyes were bright with lust, and his brain talked to her brain. What have I been telling you? Just right. Everything about you is just right. Not too much, not too little, just beautifully you.

And maybe his brain didn’t actually tell her brain that, but it felt like it did. She’d ask him later when she wasn’t floating above the fire, the flames licking her breasts and almost catching her hair. In this moment, her body wasn’t hers anymore. It belonged to him, and to nature. She was half ash, half moon and stars.

She suddenly wanted to touch the other women, feel their bodies. She asked them if she could. There were giggles of consent, their voices echoing like they were underwater. They all became sort of like a tree, rooted to the ground by their pulsing vaginas and reaching up, out, toward the sky with their arms, intertwined in a way that felt so natural. Real. Sexy. Quiet, except for giggles. The girls became leaves on this magnificent tree, and one by one they drifted off and fell around him.

There was touching, exploring, and kissing. The leaves rustling around, chasing each other around the blanket, but always landing on the slow, steady stream of him, his arms strong like the river current. Colors exploded in their eyes, red, orange, green, and blue, as the sun set and night fell around them.

The carnal sighs and delighted giggles subsided at some point, although she couldn’t tell you when.

When she woke up in the morning, she was blissful and whole. She heard a calming musical sound; birds chirping, or maybe it was her dad singing from the great beyond. She found her mala beads, clutched them, and silently begged to go deeper into the forest tonight.

This is either the best thing I’ve ever written, or the worst.

Let me know, or maybe don’t.

❤️- GC