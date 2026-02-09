Made my author in Canva

I vividly remember when my husband started having old man issues. He had just turned forty-three and suddenly all I heard out of his mouth was:

I gotta shit Fuck I think I have to poop OMG (takes off running) I shit myself at work!

You get the picture. And I also remember acting all, hehe you’re old and gross.

Well friends, I’m a fucking asshole.

Because here I am, now forty-three (I think. 42? 44?), and I can’t do a goddamn thing without having to shit. I thought all I had to worry about was menopause. I’ve never been so wrong in my life.

This isn’t gonna be pretty, but I can’t always be hot. It’s tiring.

Lactose challenged

I used to think ice cream was so mid. I’d eat it once or twice a year. But when I did, it went down smoothly. About two years ago, I decided that I need ice cream every single night of my life. And it doesn’t matter if it’s a spoonful or a fuckin carload, about an hour later I suddenly have a firecracker square in my asshole.

I run to the bathroom like there’s a tiny Scott Stapp in the bottom of the toilet, beautiful locks of hair flowing in the water serenading me with his lyrics “Please come now…”

Actually everything challenged

If I eat cheese, I shit

If I get nervous, I shit

If I laugh too hard, I shit

If I drink too much coffee, I shit

If I don’t drink coffee, I shit

Is there a song to be written here? You tell me.

I also have questions. Now that I have horrifying hot girl IBS (HHGIBS), am I still attractive? Plz answer the following questions.

Will I still be considered a MILF? If you have IBS or unbelievable bowel issues, are you still hot? Am I more likely to attract men over 50, or under 30? What else is gonna happen to me? Will I lose significant hearing overnight? Can I still watch Vampire Diaries or is it The Bold and the Beautiful from here on out, with a package of depends next to me? Graphic tees? Still wearable? Jeans with holes? Will this make my body think I’m younger and clear up some of these new issues? Speaking of that can I still wear lingerie? OMFG do I have to wear brightly colored or floral capris now? Have the depends triggered the elderly clothing section? Is this when my boobs start to sag? And is that ok, or not? How many throw pillows am I supposed to have on my couch at this age? It’s not really about my actual age; it’s about the heinous things that have come with it. Do we just not talk about it?

And lastly,

CAN I STILL DO BUTT STUFF?

I’m out of town, and it’s Superbowl night, so you probably won’t read this and I probably won’t respond.

Couple things:

Go Seahawks.

I hope Kid Rock breaks a leg, for real.

There better be dope food at this party I’m going to.

I wish we still had ButtBowl.

❤️—GC

Buy me a fuckin coffee