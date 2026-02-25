Last night I saw the cutest little gardening bags on TV. Or maybe I just dreamed about it. Honestly, I can’t remember.

But I woke up this morning lit for gardening season, because you guys, it’s almost here, and it makes me soooo happppyyyy. I usually do the normal stuff, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers.

A few years back, I wanted a pumpkin patch even more than I wanted Milo Ventimiglia, so I did that too. The only problem was that it took over my entire garden. Ruined everything else, just pumpkins on pumpkins on pumpkins. And it was hot, all those beautiful orange pumpkins spreading their seed in my yard, but it was bad for the other lil guys just trying to grow.

So, to fix that, you just move your pumpkin patch somewhere else. Problem solved.

Last year, I planted too much of everything and ended up with way too many extras. There’s only so much Tzatziki and cucumber water you can make. I even used some for a spa day and gave some away to local churches.

I still had cucumbers coming out of my fuckin skull.

Then I had an idea. A beautiful, nasty idea.

Look, I notice things. And I watch people. There’s a woman across the street, probably mid-thirties. And I could tell just by the way she walked to the mailbox that she wasn’t getting laid properly.

So, being a good neighbor, I walked over and offered her a basket of my homegrown produce. I picked out my best cucumbers, the longest, curviest carrots, and a few smaller peppers.

I sat with her on the porch swing and sipped some sweet tea for a few minutes (ten minutes is my limit for neighborly chat) and told her I really hoped she’d enjoy them.

I said, “Ya know, they’re so good for salads, and snacks, and… other things.” I gave her a sexy eyebrow wiggle. “I brought you long ones and thick ones so you would have a variety, but you just lEt mE kNoW if you would prefer shorter, fatter, etc.”

Her eyes got wide with understanding.

She blushed.

My work here was done.

Later that evening, as I bounced atop a nice thick cucumber on the edge of my bed, I looked out my window and directly into hers. God love her, she was on the couch, legs up in the air, and that cucumber was taking a true beating. I made eye contact, gave her a big thumbs-up, and went about my business.

The next time I was mowing the yard, I took a quick peek into her front window. The curtains were open, ok? She was holding a carrot, kinda twirling it around in her hand. I quickly texted her “Try it in your butt!!” She looked up at me through the window with a shit eating grin and dropped her pants immediately.

That was a slippery mowing day for me.

Over the next few months, word got around on my little country road. Women started showing up at my door, asking if I had any extra veggies because they were “running low this year.”

Eventually, we started a group chat and called it Organically Boned.

I have to say, the length of those carrots really hits the spot, if you know what I mean. And the peppers? What do you ladies do with them? You’re gonna want to put those in the back door, babe. Oh yes, they’re just the right size. Do you have any with a little extra curve? Could you grow some gourds next year?

When pumpkin season rolled around, I taught them all how to sand down the stem so they could rawdog ‘em.

Unless you’re into a little pain.

County Road 6969 is a lot happier now, thanks to me, and I’m pretty proud of how things turned out.

I considered charging for my services, since I’m giving them something they’re not getting at home. But they do send me the occasional picture, so I think I’ll just ask for more of those.

I’m really excited for this season because we have a new single neighbor, and she seems like someone who’ll have a really good grip with a cucumber. If you know what I mean.

And this year? I’m gonna send everyone a pumkin up the ass tutorial.

It’s gonna be a gaping good year.

And if I can get the guys involved, I’m gonna show them how to fuck two pumpkins like a pair of tits. Tools needed: lube and super glue.

Happy growing!

What should I add to my garden this year?

❤️— GC