An Extremely Short Poem About Life as a Writer
He called me extra
Then handed me a drink
with a garnish
the size of a head of lettuce
“What do you do?”
“I write.”
His eyes caught fire
He slid his phone across the bar
I noticed his hair in a bun
His black floral shirt
“Type your name.”
“I’ll subscribe.”
He never did
Most people love
the idea of finding you
Not the inconvenience
of remembering
Being a writer is fuckin hard, ya know?
But we just keep doing it, because we’re used to disappointment.
But those times when people actually follow through?
Fuck me, it’s a beautiful thing.
Keep your pens up.
❤️— GC
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You’re one of the best on this platform. I’m pretty sure you were one of the first publications I subscribed to. I just remember the first post I read of yours it had something to do with a pie.
This right here:
“Most people love
the idea of finding you
Not the inconvenience
of remembering.”
Damn. 🔥
That's a fantastic picture of you, G.