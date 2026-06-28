Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)'s avatar
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)
6dEdited

You’re one of the best on this platform. I’m pretty sure you were one of the first publications I subscribed to. I just remember the first post I read of yours it had something to do with a pie.

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3 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
VinylJunkieChris's avatar
VinylJunkieChris
6d

This right here:

“Most people love

the idea of finding you

Not the inconvenience

of remembering.”

Damn. 🔥

That's a fantastic picture of you, G.

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2 replies by Ginger Cook (GC) and others
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