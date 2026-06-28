He called me extra

Then handed me a drink

with a garnish

the size of a head of lettuce

“What do you do?”

“I write.”

His eyes caught fire

He slid his phone across the bar

I noticed his hair in a bun

His black floral shirt

“Type your name.”

“I’ll subscribe.”

He never did

Most people love

the idea of finding you

Not the inconvenience

of remembering

Being a writer is fuckin hard, ya know?

But we just keep doing it, because we’re used to disappointment.

But those times when people actually follow through?

Fuck me, it’s a beautiful thing.

Keep your pens up.

❤️— GC