If you only have time to read one thing tonight, read something else, because this is me simply talking to you. Nothing to learn, nothing enlightening, nothing profound.

If you’re still here, that’s your problem.

So, I got this dope ass tattoo today, came home, posted it in all the appropriate places, and called my momma. All the necessities. Then I made myself some poverty nachos and settled in. If you don’t know what poverty nachos are, you’ve never been poor. Ask me to explain in the comments.

The tattoo, which you may have seen, is of a rearview mirror. I’ve wanted to get that since I divorced my first husband. Twenty years later, I finally had the courage to do it. I’m patting myself on the back so you don’t have to.

I switched from my daytime shorts to my nighttime shorts and eventually ended up shirtless and braless because it’s ninety-six godblessed degrees. And I can be shirtless right now because absolutely nobody is home until Sunday. Just me, the dogs, the pussies, and Elvis.

My phone said beep beep mother fucker. It was my best friend’s girlfriend who invited me out for a drink. I was like, “Nah, girl, I just started season four of Vanderpump Rules, and this shit is bussin, so maybe another night.”

But she kept asking and asking and begging, and then she was like OMG, GINGER ONE DRINK.

She and I don’t always see eye to eye, so I thought, fuck. You know? Maybe she’s extending an olive branch or whatever it’s called in The Lord’s Book. So I slapped on a dress, put on some eye makeup, and went. I didn’t put on a bra because, as I mentioned earlier, the Lord hath giveth us one hundred and six degrees outside.

I texted a few people to let them know.

Laggy texted back, “I know you! You’re gonna drink two glasses of wine, an espresso martini, and flirt with the hot waiter!”

Well, just to prove him wrong, I skipped the martini.

I did do the rest.

I can’t resist a jacked, black-haired surfer type who is a dead ringer for Milo Ventimiglia. Who could, ya know what I mean?

He flirted back for the tips.

It felt good until I was back in my car, remembering that I’m forty-three and not twenty-five, and I had three dogs at home that needed feeding.

Alas, here I am. I put on a tank top and underwear, still braless, and poured myself a third glass of white wine. It tastes like citrus and dry summer heat, as it should. Then I decided to turn on some music and say hi to ya’ll.

My best friend texted me: “Thank you for coming. Give her time to warm up to you. Jugs looked great.”

And all I can think is, fuck that. We’ve been best friends for fifteen years. Warm up to my finger in your ass.

But I’ll never say it.

As I’m writing, I hear:

Mama is depressed Barely makes a sound Daddy’s got a girlfriend in another town Bob Dylan sings Like the Rolling Stones And time marches on, time marches on

It feels fitting.

Hold up.

I’m pouring the fourth glass.

It’ll be the last.

They aren’t big pours, they’re like tastings, I swear.

I love nights like this. Music, reflection, loneliness, love, happiness, sadness, and wine. It all goes together, right?

Night Train by Jason Aldean just came on, and I can’t listen to this one. It always makes me think of this dude Chad that I dated about fifteen years ago, with his black Elvis hair and tight black t-shirts, who could lift me by one arm, throw me against his monster truck (literally), and make me beg for mercy, forgiveness, or an exorcism.

I hate those memories for some reason.

Hate them with a passion.

So anyway, I skipped that song and The Doors came on, and I felt so much more at home.

What the fuck are you doing tonight?

Tell me a story.

If you hung around this long, thanks for spending your night with me!

Stay tuned because I have TWO dive bar stories coming this month.

❤️✌️—GC