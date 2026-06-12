Ginger’s Substack

Ginger’s Substack

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Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)'s avatar
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)
Jun 12

I've probably watched 6 episodes of Three's Company while making a shopping list for the grocery store. Stop me if I'm getting too wild here.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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Obviouslynotmyrealname
Jun 12

Fuck now I have to read it.

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1 reply by Ginger Cook (GC)
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