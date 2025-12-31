Ginger’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Good Hair and a Golden Load
Q&A with GC: A little Darb'll do ya!
Jan 16
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
and
Darby Jones
34
41
14
Lag and Gag talk about boners
A recording from Ginger Cook (GC)'s live video
Jan 15
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
and
Laggy
16
13
2
2:06:42
My Seasonal Career in Other People's Coping Mechanisms
Some of you already know I went to work slinging wine and spirits, because I wrote about it here.
Jan 12
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
33
57
6
The Bartender 2
I’m back.
Jan 8
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
39
42
5
January: A Hate Story
thirty-one days of a personal attack
Jan 5
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
49
44
8
On the Rocks, Served Quiet
There’s this cabin I’ve been to several times with my kids.
Jan 2
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
47
36
7
December 2025
Lag and Gag
A recording from Ginger Cook (GC)'s live video
Dec 31, 2025
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
and
Laggy
20
12
2
1:04:12
We Didn't Have Much, But We Had December
I’m so horny tonight, and I damn near had to break my pinky finger to stop myself from writing some nasty shit about banging a dude fifteen years…
Dec 22, 2025
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
57
54
9
Written, but Unsaid
“With some blue ink
Dec 16, 2025
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
48
40
8
I Let Jesus Dry Hump Me
It was a snowy December in 1999.
Dec 8, 2025
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
102
57
12
November 2025
Druncle Dennis
He was like a friendly Mr. Rogers but sassier and sexier
Nov 30, 2025
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
56
28
9
Seasonal Benefits: Clocked in and Bent Over
I’m so tired today.
Nov 17, 2025
•
Ginger Cook (GC)
92
66
9
© 2026 Ginger Cook
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts